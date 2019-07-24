A man accused of murdering his wife in Oildale told investigators that he was protecting her from a group of powerful people who would "do brutal things to people, like eat them."
Nathaniel Robertson, 46, was arrested on suspicion of murder July 12 after his wife, Lidia Robertson, 57, was found dead the day before with blunt force traumatic injuries at the 300 block of Sycamore Drive. Robertson pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and is being held on $1 million bail.
Robertson admitted to Kern County Sheriff deputies that he beat his wife at least four times with a cement brick, according to a KCSO police report filed in Kern County Superior Court. Robertson said he killed his wife to protect her from the group of people and "to give her compassion and mercy," according to the report.
Robertson told investigators he was using ice, or crystal methamphetamine, on the day he killed his wife. He also said "they," referring to a group of powerful people that he could not identify, had injected mayonnaise into his leg, causing it to become infected. Whatever "they" put inside him was releasing information to him from the Revolutionary War, according to the police report.
Despite hurting his wife, Robertson said he loved her and she was his best friend, the report said. He claimed that "things were after her, so I did it first."
"I didn't want it to be a painful thing," Robertson told investigators. "I didn't want to hit her a bunch of times, I wanted to end it, I didn't want her suffering."
On July 11, KCSO investigators found Lydia Robertson laying on the ground in a pool of blood with signs of major traumatic injuries to her head. A concrete block — the block Robertson used to kill her — sat next to her on the ground. Spatters of blood and bodily tissue were seen on the floor leading from Lydia's body to the kitchen, and blood spatter was located in the kitchen sink, the report said.
A witness in Robertson's neighborhood reported to police she could hear arguing coming from the house the night before Lydia's body was discovered. She also witnessed Nathan carrying the cement block into the house the night before, the report said.
Nathan and Lydia were apparently struggling in their marriage, especially with Nathan's drug and mental health issues. Nathan had been physically and verbally abusive to Lydia, the report said.
Lydia also suffered from additional bruising on the base of her neck, which is possibly indicative of being struck by the concrete block while her head was on the ground.
Robertson pleaded no contest in 1994 to a misdemeanor charge of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
He is scheduled to appear in court July 31 for a pre-preliminary hearing.
