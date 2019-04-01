A house fire in Oildale Monday was confined to the bathroom after residents shut the door upon discovery of the blaze.
Although smoke could be seen streaming from the front door and attic vents by the time the Kern County Fire Department arrived, it took firefighters less than four minutes to extinguish the fire at a residence at the 500 block of Charlana Drive.
The fire was first reported at 12:47 p.m.
There were no injuries to civilians or fire personnel.
An estimated $55,000 in structure damage was logged by the fire department.
