A house fire left 8 people in Oildale without a home Monday night.
Just before 9 p.m., the Kern County Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 1700 block of Esther Drive. The home had heavy presence of smoke and flames in the back corner, and another home was in danger from the fire. Firefighters contained the fire to the original house and extinguished it within minutes, authorities said.
There were no injuries. Firefighters were able to save some animals trapped inside, but others perished in the fire.
An investigation into the house fire is ongoing.
