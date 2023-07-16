south belridge1 (copy)

This is a view of oil production in Kern County's South Belridge Oil Field, one of the most productive in California.

 The Californian / File

Kern County oil fields look more and more like a viable place for storing renewable energy to help balance the state power grid.

Bakersfield startup Renewell Energy is working on its first commercial system using renewably powered winches to lift weights from near the bottom of oil wells. Later, after the sun goes down and wind stops, lowering the weights will run a generator that feeds the grid.