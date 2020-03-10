Oil began a moderate rebound Tuesday, one day after the industry saw its biggest one-day price drop since 1991, with Brent Crude falling 24 percent in trading Monday.
Global benchmark Brent Crude was up 8.15 percent Tuesday at $37.16 per barrel shortly after 10:30 a.m. local time. The U.S. standard, West Texas Intermediate, rose 8.48 percent to $33.77, according to Oilprice.com.
Midway-Sunset, a grade of heavy oil produced in western Kern County, fell about a quarter on Monday to $29.88 per barrel, according to Chevron, which had no price updates Tuesday morning. The company said Midway-Sunset averaged $51.67 in February.
Chevron said it was paying $34.43 per barrel for Buena Vista, another local grade, or almost 39 percent below February's average.
There was some movement on the Russian-Saudi price war whose emergence over the weekend sent prices plummeting.
This story will be updated.
