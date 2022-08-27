 Skip to main content
Oil setbacks bill jolts local conflict

A central conflict between Kern County's oil industry and local environmental justice advocates has taken a sudden twist with Gov. Gavin Newsom's 11th-hour legislative push to set new rules on oil and gas operations within 3,200 feet of sensitive sites like homes and schools.

By banning new drilling and well reworks within the buffer zone, among other changes, Senate Bill 1137 would bypass a stalled rule-making process with new legal codes the administration hopes will shield the legislation from expected lawsuits by the industry and royalty owners.

