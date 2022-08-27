Oil setbacks bill jolts local conflict

A central conflict between Kern County's oil industry and local environmental justice advocates has taken a sudden twist with Gov. Gavin Newsom's 11th-hour legislative push to set new rules on oil and gas operations within 3,200 feet of sensitive sites like homes and schools.
By banning new drilling and well reworks within the buffer zone, among other changes, Senate Bill 1137 would bypass a stalled rule-making process with new legal codes the administration hopes will shield the legislation from expected lawsuits by the industry and royalty owners.
The industry considers SB 1137 a disingenuous and legally risky "taking" of private property. To environmental justice groups active in the county's disadvantaged areas, it represents overdue protection from clear health risks.
Two other legislative attempts to set a statewide buffer zone have failed in as many years. The idea this time is that lawmakers will join in Newsom's enthusiasm for a five-point climate package he unveiled Aug. 12 that includes a call for new oil and gas setbacks.
"It's really promising this time around," Newsom spokesman Alex Stack said.
Besides banning various oil field procedures within the buffer, the bill by state Sens. Lena Gonzalez, D-Long Beach, and Monique Limon, D-Santa Barbara, would impose pollution controls on existing wells 3,200 feet from sensitive sites. It would also bring restrictions on noise, light and dust, and require new testing and reporting.
Proponents of the bill point to a body of scientific research establishing a correlation between proximity to oil and gas wells and health problems including adverse birth outcomes, heart disease and respiratory diseases including asthma. The proposed buffer distance of 3,200 feet came from a 15-member public health panel selected by UC Berkeley with the nonprofit research institute Physicians, Scientists and Engineers for Healthy Energy.
Gonzalez estimates that within the proposed buffer zones statewide, there are 2.7 million Californians living and 28,367 oil and gas wells operating.
The industry pegs the well inventory much lower, at 15,338 active and idle wells accounting for 16 percent of the state's tally and 18 percent of its production. It says those wells support about 2,500 high-paying oil and gas jobs, and that they combine for $340 million per year in state and local tax revenues.
Restricting domestic production won't reduce greenhouse gas emissions because the state consumes 1.8 million barrels per day regardless, said CEO Rock Zierman of the California Independent Petroleum Association trade group. Instead, he said the bill would lead directly to greater imports of foreign oil.
He criticized the introduction of key amendments Wednesday, saying last-minute timing denies lawmakers time for careful consideration.
"We do think it's disingenuous to dump this on the Legislature in the last week of session," he said, adding the administration should carry on the rule-making process.
Another oil trade group, the Western States Petroleum Association, said the initiative continues the administration's pattern of governing through bans and mandates.
Staff attorney Daniel Ress with The Center on Race, Poverty & the Environment said oil and gas production hurts communities and in Kern should be done only where people don't live.
"Where we do extraction matters," Ress said.
There's hope, Ress said, of support for SB 1137 among labor groups whose opposition doomed at least one of the earlier buffer-zone bills. Unions have generally backed Newsom's latest climate initiative, he added, but it's less clear whether they'll agree to setbacks.
Newsom launched a rule-making process in 2019. Its initial draft was less strict than SB 1137, most notably in its lack of restrictions on reworking wells within the proposed buffer.
The state Department of Conservation, whose Geologic Energy Management Division is California's top oil-regulating agency, has declined to provide updates on the rule-making process and would not comment for this story.
Stack at the governor's office addressed delays in the rule-making simply by saying the process has proved "nuanced and complex." He said the main idea is that to codifying the regulations into law will make them stronger than administrative rules can alone.
"That extra step (will) make the setbacks that much stronger, really," he said.
State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, said Friday she had not reviewed the bill but, as she understood it, it does not necessarily address climate change because "the demand is still going to be there."