Oil ruling permits county to salvage extensive review

Kern government may repair flaws in the environmental assessment at the heart of its oil and gas permitting instead of having to throw out the massive document and start anew, a judge decided this week in the yearslong fight over the county's efforts to streamline local oilfield reviews.
In a ruling Tuesday that handed wins and losses to both sides of the case, Kern County Superior Court Judge Gregory Pulskamp gave the county flexibility to address what he found in June to be violations of the California Environmental Quality Act.
Petitioners in the 2015 lawsuit — environmental groups and a local farmer — had asked Pulskamp to invalidate the entire review and force the county to restart and recirculate the assessment for public comments, a process that could have taken more than a year. While the judge declined to go that far, he also refused the county's request that it be allowed to immediately resume a permitting process that has been on hold for 12 months.
The court's focus is expected to turn now to whether changes the county Board of Supervisors made to the review in August were sufficient to address a short list of problems Pulskamp identified in June.
County officials would not comment on Tuesday's ruling. Oil groups bankrolling the county's efforts also declined to discuss the court decision.
”We are reviewing the ruling and due to the active litigation we do not have further comment at this time,” spokeswoman Kevin Slagle of the Western States Petroleum Association said by email Friday.
Staff attorney Daniel Ress with the Center on Race, Poverty & The Environment said in an emailed statement the petitioners were relieved the judge rejected the county's request to restart permitting immediately.
“We’re concerned that the county keeps trying to take shortcuts to cut out community voices," Ress wrote, "but we’ll continue to make sure the county follows the law and does what is required to protect our health and environment.”
This week's ruling dealt less with the specifics of the case than what are known as the case's remedies, meaning the options the county has for fixing the legal shortcomings of the county's environmental review.
Next, Pulskamp is expected to consider county supervisors' actions to bring the county system into CEQA compliance.
The board voted unanimously Aug. 23 to codify mandatory removal of idle oilfield equipment to make up for the loss of farmland. Another amendment made that day established voluntary contributions to a drinking water fund for disadvantaged communities in Kern. The only other change solidified an agreement with the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District to reduce emission of tiny but damaging bits of air pollution.
Kevin Bundy, a Bay Area attorney for Shafter-area petitioner V Lions Farming (the V stands for the Roman numeral five), said Friday the company's concern all along has been the damage oil and gas operations can cause to local farmland. He added that improvements have been made to the county's permitting system in the course of the litigation, but that the county should do done to minimize potential harm.
"We think the county still could do a better job of standing up for farmers," Bundy said.
The county's strategy, bankrolled by the oil industry, has been to continue refining its permitting system until it has been judged to comply with state regulations. The effort suffered a substantial appellate-court defeat in 2020 that led the board last year to make changes. It remains unclear legally whether those revisions have gone far enough.