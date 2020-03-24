Despite receiving a privileged designation from the state during the coronavirus pandemic, Kern County oil producers are hunkering down as dismal market conditions make it unlikely that investment and hiring in local oil fields will return anytime soon.
A small bump in barrel prices Tuesday and statewide data showing oil rig activity has not slowed all this month belie what industry people say is a very negative outlook for the county's signature industry.
Local oil executives who have suffered through steep price drops in the past say this time is different in that a Russian-Saudi price war has coincided with an epic downturn in the world economy, making it unknowable when a recovery might arrive.
Work carries on in the local oil patch nonetheless, thanks to an exemption in Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home order last week allowing energy production and other "critical infrastructure" activities to continue.
While countless jobs have been lost in recent weeks, and additional cutbacks seem likely, industry leaders voiced optimism Tuesday that the industry will persevere and the economic vitality it represents locally will eventually return.
"We know how important what we do is to the state and especially to Kern County. We’re going to be here when this is over with,” said Steve Layton, president of E&B Natural Resources, a medium-size oil company based in Bakersfield.
In offices of Bakersfield oilman Chad Hathaway, who said his business has slowed to "a crawl" during about the last two weeks, one of the remaining employees has taken to posting famous quotes from football icon Lou Holtz. One reads, "I’ve never known anyone to achieve anything without overcoming adversity."
Hathaway and others, including publicly traded oil producer California Resources Corp., expressed hope political leaders will do something to stem the flow of discounted, foreign oil to California refiners, which has put pressure on in-state production.
"We hope that state and federal leaders from both parties will come together to address this threat to California’s energy supply," Santa Clarita-based CRC said by email.
Oilprice.com reported that the U.S. oil benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, rose nearly 3 percent Tuesday to close at $24.60, which is still near 20-year lows and well below many domestic producers' operating costs. The international standard Brent Crude increased by about 1.4 percent to reach $30.16.
Gasoline prices, meanwhile, continue to fall. The Automobile Club of Southern California said a gallon of regular unleaded averaged $3.24 on Tuesday, 3 cents lower than Monday's average and more than 8 percent less than the average from a month prior.
Oilfield service company Baker Hughes reported 12 oil rigs remained active in California as of Friday, which was unchanged since before prices plummeted by about 25 percent starting about March 9.
Permit applications to state oil regulators were similarly unresponsive in the immediate aftermath of the drop in barrel prices.
State records show there were 133 applications for new drilling in the region that includes Kern County, an increase of 80 percent from the week before. More recent data were not available Tuesday.
But industry insiders say those figures obscure the widespread job cuts and halt in investment that immediately followed the price downturn.
Oil major Royal Dutch Shell said Tuesday it would slash its capital spending by about 20 percent, or $5 billion, while also selling $10 billion in assets and trimming its operation costs by at least $3 billion.
Chevron Corp. said simply that it is looking to make adjustments that would bring its business in line with the new supply-and-demand environment.
In an emailed statement, the company noted it is better positioned than most to endure current low prices. It added that its thoughts are with people affected by the new coronavirus and the impact it is having on local businesses and Kern's economy.
Rock Zierman, CEO of the California Independent Petroleum Association trade group, said Kern County oil production will become uneconomical and wells will be shut in. He added his voice to the chorus of critics dismayed by Saudi and Russian price "manipulation."
He also pushed back against state regulatory changes that had slowed local oilfield activity even before this month's price drop.
"The state arbitrarily refusing to review permits will only make these problems worse and, in turn, hurt California consumers because our state is so dependent on Saudi oil for our vast energy needs," he wrote in an email.
(13) comments
Did anyone see the sunset tonight? How in the world could it look so beautiful with this much oil production around here??
Hathaway:.
You know what your chosen sales job has done to lungs and hearts of this valley.
What are you knowledgeable about that will transition us into a cleaner way to transport ? Or maybe reach beyond and join a business community that isn't related to oil, but desires and needs someone as charismatic as you.
We should always keep our oil production moving as much as we can, it concerns me that we rely on exports with oil, medical supplies, and anything else. We do not have to use what we produce like it was the 1950's and slowly convert to a better form of travel without the elimination of our own production. We have to stay ahead of the curve and not get caught with our pants down.
Oil fields don’t cause pollution. The cattle farmers cause more green house gas than all the cars combined in California. Using foreign oil will do more harm to the world environment because they don’t follow the same standards we do. Please get educated people and stop believing everything your told! If oil companies leave Kern county your homes will be worth half it’s value and gas prices will be $7 a gallon
Simple minds:
Not true.
Yeah! I'm so looking forward to trading in my fuel auto for an electric one and riding the high speed rail. Problem is I won't live that long.
You may not Mr. Crabtree, but others will. Live as if their lives depend on you.
Tell your buddies to lay down the guns and instead protect their families with breathable air and healthy lands.
It's not all about us.
Forget about what I just wrote about laying down their guns. That won't happen. But this will.
Not hurting our air quality. Such nice blue sky. Imagine that year around. Now, is the time to step up and do the right thing.
Want to punish Saudi Arabia? Want to stop their product from coming into U.S ? Change out of oil.
This has been an interesting time to experience. Saudi finally released. They were kind to you, but you didn't take the chance to transition away from crude or LNG.
You know what ? I'm going to ask again, who wants pretty skies, valley views, mountains ranges with snow tops seen through out the valley and the elimination of daily air quality index on the news ? ( You do know that having to worry about AQI is weird, right )
Not the local oil business ! No....they will tell you that you can't survive without them.
Oh, but we can.
I agree, bite the bullet now, convert to other forms of energy as much as possible. Fossil fuels continue to be responsible for biggest majority of greenhouse gases.
And yet here's Trump saying mwahhahaha! Oil is cheap. Saudi's are flooding the market with cheap oil. Fill up the tanks he says. Such a low IQ impeached embecile.
Talk about low I.Q. You better tell your boy creepy Joe Biden hes running for president and not the senate like he thinks. This time next year he will be sitting at the Sunny Acres rest home drooling all over himself wondering what year it is...
Moardeeb:. Saudi has enough to last 10 years. They do it cleaner and cheaper. Leave it to UAE and Russia.
We need to worry about our future health. Without healthy lungs and blood, our children will continue to suffer in the ability to learn, reason and grow.
Experiment, improve, build and provide. It's long past time. It's now.
10 years at this volume I mean. Then they will scale down. Once we weakened Iran for them and once Aramco sent simi public, they let it flow.
We had 5 year notice !
Let's not even bring Trump into this business. He's not relevant. He's nothing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.