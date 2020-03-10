One day after oil saw its biggest one-day price drop since 1991, the industry experienced a modest rebound Tuesday, with primary benchmarks and local grades recovering some value even as prospects for a near-term recovery appeared dim.
Global benchmark Brent Crude regained ground early Tuesday and, after ups and downs, was selling at $37.22 per barrel, up 8.3 percent, shortly after 4:15 p.m., according to Oilprice.com. At the same time, the U.S. standard, West Texas Intermediate, was up 10.3 percent at $34.34.
Midway-Sunset, a grade of heavy oil produced in western Kern County, was up 10.8 percent Tuesday at $33.11 per barrel, according to Chevron. The company said Midway-Sunset averaged $51.67 in February.
Another local grade of crude, Buena Vista, was up 9.4 percent Tuesday at $37.66 per barrel, Chevron reported. Buena Vista's February average was $56.22, according to Chevron.
It was much too early to celebrate for people working in local oil fields, however.
Bakersfield independent oil producer Chad Hathaway, who reported having "had better days," said he was budgeting for oil to sell at $30 per barrel. That will mean broad cutbacks, including layoffs, to bring costs in line with projected sales revenue, he said.
Hathaway said he expected to slash his payroll as soon as next week while also eliminating over-time labor and canceling capital-investment projects.
"We’re cutting everything back," he said. "We’re reducing our workforce, we’re making necessary changes — not dramatically but we’re making changes to maintain at least break-even status.”
Hathaway added, without offering details, that he and others in the industry have negotiated price hedges, which can offer the producer protection against low spot prices for a limited time.
Having been through three price downturns in his career, Hathaway said he knows how to ride out hard times and stays prepared to cut expenses during times like these.
"This is a marathon," he said. "It’s not a sprint."
Monday's price drop was only indirectly related to fears the coronavirus will slow economic growth and thereby reduce global demand for energy.
The direct shock that pushed barrel prices over the edge was a disagreement between Russia and Saudi Arabia over production levels. When Russia refused to cut production as a way of supporting oil prices, Saudi Arabia signaled it would ramp up oil activity, leading prices sharply lower.
The global price drop is all the more painful because it has coincided with an oilfield slowdown caused by regulatory changes originating in Sacramento, said local oilfield service company owner Robin Brassfield-Cooper.
Oil rigs are being laid down around the county, said the owner of Robin's EnviroVac. She blamed Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration, which in addition to bringing new layers of scrutiny to the oilfield technique called hydraulic fracturing has also placed a moratorium on new permits for a common local oilfield process called cyclic steaming.
"They’re closing doors everywhere," she said, adding that customers are scaling back and making far fewer calls for service. "It’s horrible."
One worry of hers is that the oilfield cutbacks will lead to overflowing oil storage tanks and other problems stemming from deferred maintenance. Another worry: an exodus of local oil workers.
"I’ve heard a lot of people say they’re going back to Texas now," she said.
Bakersfield-based Aera Energy LLC said by email it is well-equipped to cope with the current challenges "because of our financial discipline and responsible operating practices."
"Our operating plans are based on long-term strategies that consider price fluctuations as well as other factors, which positions us to withstand changes in the price of crude," the company stated. "We are continuing to monitor the current price environment and will make adjustments as appropriate.”
“We remain committed to producing the energy Californians need every day to get to school and work, grow their businesses and get food to the table,” Aera added.
The recent price declines will not affect the price at which Kern values oil property for tax purposes, county Assessor Jon Lifquist said.
The valuation price set Jan. 1 was about $59.50 per barrel for Midway-Sunset, he said. That price is expected to stay in place, guiding oil properties' assessed value, until Jan. 1, 2021.
Explaining the importance of oil prices to the county's tax base, Lifquist said oil properties accounted for 16 percent of Kern's total assessment roll in 2016. The figure was 32 percent prior to 2014, when the last big drop in oil prices hit, he added.
