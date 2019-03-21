Kern's oil industry got a close look Thursday at its many political vulnerabilities — and no shortage of ideas for addressing them — at a Taft event that has become a key gathering of local business and government leaders.
Locally elected politicians and industry observers speaking at the West Kern Petroleum Summit focused on threats posed by environmentalists and others trying to combat global warming by raising barriers to California oil production.
Among the most urgent calls to action came from state Sen. Shannon Grove and Assemblyman Vince Fong. The Bakersfield Republicans pointed to bills pending in the state Legislature that would hurt local oil companies by imposing a severance tax on petroleum production, adding new layers of bureaucracy to oilfield permitting decisions and even phasing out internal-combustion engines in the state by 2040.
Fong said he is doing what he can to smooth Sacramento's oil permitting processes by holding state regulatory agencies accountable, scrutinizing their budget requests in terms of their progress toward cutting red tape.
Coalition-building
But given the majority party's general skepticism of the oil industry, he said, more needs to be done to win over political interests like education, law enforcement and nonprofits that benefit from the tax revenues and grants that flow from petroleum companies.
"We need to build a coalition bigger than we've ever built before," Fong said. "We have to figure out how to get additional voices to join our coalition."
Grove called for greater industry involvement in teaching people about the good that oil companies provide, such as energy affordability, support for science education and job opportunities for former prison inmates. She said Democrats might be more receptive if they could hear personal stories about those benefits.
"If you want to make a (political) impact, you have to put a face on the oil industry," she said.
Sharing stories
County Supervisor Zack Scrivner, who joined Fong, Grove and state Board of Equalization member Ted Gaines on a panel discussion about the industry's challenges, said he was concerned Democrats are not listening and so oil companies should instead speak directly to the younger generation. He also suggested touting the $50 million that Kern oil producers have paid toward clean air programs as a result of the county's overhaul of its petroleum permitting processes in 2015.
Traditional methods for winning public support — buying a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal, for example, or issuing a news release — are less effective than in years past, said sponsored speaker Mark LaCour, director of oil and gas information company Modalpoint. He suggested the industry instead have its workers share their stories on social media.
"You've got to empower your people," he said, adding "that's the only way" to get out messages about oil's advantages.
The event's highest-profile speaker offered perhaps its most unexpected call to action.
Making hot dogs
Former Shell Oil Co. President John Hofmeister, now CEO of advocacy group Citizens for Affordable Energy, offered a brief summary of positive and negative factors influencing oil market conditions, followed by biting commentary on hypocrisies within the anti-oil lobby. He then concluded the time has come for the petroleum industry to "learn how to make hot dogs."
What he meant by that, he soon explained, is that meatpackers market their waste — ears, snouts, etc. — by repackaging and selling it. He said oil producers can do the same by building industrial plants that turn carbon dioxide emissions into liquids that can then be buried, for a price.
Hofmeister's proposal came with an affirmation the planet's climate is changing as a result of manmade carbon emissions.
"Yes, the climate is changing, and yes, it's the CO2 (carbon dioxide) in the atmosphere," he said. "So get rid of the CO2 in the atmosphere."
Building infrastructure that can bury carbon dioxide, he said, would end environmentalists' disingenuous efforts equating oil with tobacco, while making good use of the oil industry's engineering expertise.
"We should exit this century with CO2 in balance globally," he said.
Hosted by Taft College, its nonprofit foundation and their Petroleum Partners group, the six-hour event took place inside a gym run by West Side Recreation & Park District. Some 200 people attended, including top local business and government leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.