Oil industry skeptical of Newsom's focus on leaky wells

Leaky oil wells, marked with blue bins, can be seen from a housing development on Morningstar Avenue. Authorities are unsure how much methane has escaped from these wells as close as an eighth of a mile from homes.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

As repair work finishes up on dozens of idle oil wells found recently to be leaking methane in Bakersfield, the industry is criticizing a recent effort by Gov. Gavin Newsom to characterize the emissions as a risk to public health and safety as well as a climate-change priority.

The governor on July 22 proposed new targets and actions to speed up the fight against climate change. As part of that, he asked that the California Air Resources Board and the state's primary oil regulator, the state Geologic Energy Management Division, form a task force to identify and fix methane leaks at oil facilities near residences.

