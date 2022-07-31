Oil industry skeptical of Newsom's focus on leaky wells

As repair work finishes up on dozens of idle oil wells found recently to be leaking methane in Bakersfield, the industry is criticizing a recent effort by Gov. Gavin Newsom to characterize the emissions as a risk to public health and safety as well as a climate-change priority.
The governor on July 22 proposed new targets and actions to speed up the fight against climate change. As part of that, he asked that the California Air Resources Board and the state's primary oil regulator, the state Geologic Energy Management Division, form a task force to identify and fix methane leaks at oil facilities near residences.
Saying leaky oil infrastructure can threaten communities' health and safety, and that such greenhouse gas emissions can have an outsize impact on global warming, he called on the proposed task force to "seek the input of community members, air districts and local government entities to take action to address these leaks."
Newsom's request earned a mention the same day in CalGEM's update on efforts to fix the leaky wells around Bakersfield. The agency said it looks forward to putting together the task force with CARB, and that it appreciates $200,000 in state money the governor also mentioned "to permanently plug orphan wells and address the danger they pose to communities and the environment."
But the problem isn't as urgent as the state is making it sound, said Mark Nechodom, a top state oil regulator under former Gov. Jerry Brown who works now as vice president for upstream strategies at the Western States Petroleum Association trade group,
Methane leaks at idle wells are problematic but they do not present a public health threat, Nechodom said in a phone interview Thursday. He added that it makes more sense to focus state resources on larger methane emission sources, such as landfills and dairies.
CARB already has an oil and gas rule addressing short-lived climate pollutants as a regulatory action, Nechodom noted, and the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has been working to gauge the problem of leaky wells and is looking at options for mitigating them.
He said Newsom's call for a task force on the matter looks like a "campaign piece."
"My sense is the governor's trying to make some political hay for this rather than actually having his own regulatory and local government regulatory processes do what (they're) already doing," Nechodom said.
Generally speaking, he said, large oil producers make sure to properly plug and abandon old wells so they do not leak or present other risks. But like in other states, he said, some marginal operations fall out of economic viability and their owners don't always have the money to fix them.
Regulators have tried over the years to address the problem, including by increasing bonding requirements designed to make sure there's money set aside to address idle and orphan wells.
"Somehow it's gotten into people's heads that the industry and the regulator have been in cahoots to run things in really crappy ways," he said. "And that's simply not true."
Still, climate action and environmental justice organizations see well leaks as a serious problem that should be prioritized by the state. A small protest earlier this month in Bakersfield called attention to the local leaks as further reason to impose a buffer zone between oil operations and sensitive sites like homes and schools.
The state has proposed a 3,200-foot standard buffer zone, together with certain other conditions on existing equipment, but work toward formalizing such a rule has fallen behind schedule and CalGEM has declined to say when it might move forward.
Multiple studies have shown a correlation between proximity to oil and gas wells and health problems including adverse birth outcomes, heart disease and respiratory diseases including asthma. The idea of establishing the setbacks at 3,200 was put forward by a 15-member public-health panel selected by the University of California, Berkeley together with Physicians, Scientists and Engineers for Health Energy.
In its update July 22, CalGEM noted 44 wells around Bakersfield that were previously found to have been leaking methane or which had high-pressure building have been fixed. The agency added it has been inspecting the repairs.
It released these details:
• CalGEM was continuing to work with Griffin Resources LLC to fix one of its wells; it said 13 other formerly leaky wells owned by the company in the Fruitvale Oil Field have been repaired;
• Repairs have been made to 10 Kern Bluff Oil Field wells owned by Citadel Exploration Inc., including three that were emitting methane at low concentrations;
• All six Sunray Petroleum wells discovered emitting methane in Kern Bluff have been fixed;
• All seven Zynergy LLC wells found leaking in Kern Bluff have been repaired; and,
• All eight wells found to have accumulated high pressure, including one with a methane leak, have been fixed.