Oil industry, politicians rebut calls for state's 'just transition" away from oil

Representatives of California's Kern-centric oil industry pushed back Wednesday against calls for a "just transition" away from in-state petroleum production with an online news conference spotlighting the local jobs and tax revenues that would be lost.
Politicians, union leaders, industry workers and others who spoke during the hourlong event emphasized the state's demand for oil is rising even as Gov. Gavin Newsom works to ban certain oilfield processes, tighten regulations on others and phase out California petroleum production altogether by 2045.
Hosted by the Western States Petroleum Association trade group, the event amounted to an organized rebuttal to recent demands by environmental and environmental-justice groups that Sacramento not only halt oil production but also provide new careers such as well-remediation work for thousands of people working in the industry.
WSPA spokesman Kevin Slagle, who denied the just transition is possible, asserted the better strategy would be to support an "all-of-the-above" energy strategy that would ensure all Californians have access to affordable, reliable power.
Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, said banning in-state oil production will only increase California's dependence on crude imported from countries with lower labor and environmental standards.
"We need more energy production, not less," he said, adding it would be naive to think thousands of oil workers can be transitioned to jobs he asserted don't exist.
As Newsom has responded to pressure from environmental groups by accelerating timetables for ending California oil production, Kern has become a focus of Sacramento policy considerations because of the county's high concentration of oil workers and its disproportionate reliance on property taxes paid by large oil companies to fund local public services.
While the state's formal plan for transitioning away from oil isn't expected to be unveiled until July, indications from earlier this month suggest the Newsom administration intends to help fund regional planning initiatives such as the B3K local economic collaboration. The project is aimed at creating good local jobs by maximizing the county's existing strengths, including expertise in oil and gas, which planners say might help the region to become a leader in technologies such as biofuels and carbon capture and sequestration.
Three female oil workers told participants in Wednesday's conference how industry has allowed them to build a strong career in applied science.
One of the three, Maira Castro, said she was able to afford to buy a home and is about to send her daughter to college thanks to her job as a well analyst with oil producer California Resources Corp.
"My job isn't just a job," she said. "It's my livelihood and my children depend on me and I depend on my job to push forward in these times of uncertainty."
John Spaulding, executive secretary of the Kern, Inyo and Mono Counties Building and Construction Trades Council, said he was disappointed Newsom has ignored science and sped up the state's transition away from oil such that organized labor has less time to offer input about how to proceed. The result, he said, will be lost investment and forgone tax revenue.
"The men and women who work in the oil industry are being asked to step aside," he said.
County Supervisor Zack Scrivner said bringing in ever more imported oil through Southern California ports will exacerbate pollution. Instead of "throwing bones" to the governor's "radical environmental base," he said Newsom should focus on reducing the state's growing need for oil.
"Why on earth are we attacking us from the supply side when the demand is there?" he asked.