Oil industry hopes to put contentious setbacks law before California voters

If you can't beat 'em, referendum.
California's oil and gas industry, stinging from a setback it suffered last month in the state Legislature, has initiated a petition drive to overturn a new law banning drilling within 3,200 feet of homes and other sensitive sites.
Having the referendum placed on the Nov. 4, 2024, ballot — it's too late for next month's election — requires that organizers gather signatures from at least 623,212 California voters. Their deadline for turning in the full list will be Dec. 15.
The bid to give voters statewide the option of effectively vetoing Senate Bill 1137 represents what could be the start of a new phase in the yearslong battle over what are called oilfield setbacks.
Environmental justice groups, including activists in Kern, pushed for more than three years for the Newsom administration to impose setbacks protecting residents from health risks, such as asthma and adverse birth outcomes, associated with living near oil and gas operations.
After a state rule-making process on the matter stalled, Gov. Gavin Newsom joined lawmakers in the final days of the last legislative session to pass SB 1137.
The governor signed the bill into law on Sept. 16, against the wishes of an industry that argued the buffer was a hasty and arbitrary bill that will make California more dependent on imports of foreign oil.
The bill's opponents contend the law exposes the state to legal claims that it constitutes an unconstitutional taking of private property. There has been no word on whether legal action is under active consideration. Parts of the law are set to take effect Jan. 1.
The law goes further than simply prohibiting new drilling within 3,200 feet of a well. As one of the most significant restrictions on oil and gas production under an administration that has introduced a series of them, SB 1137 forbids well deepening and reworks, and it will impose pollution controls on existing wells within the zone. It will also restrict noise, light and dust while mandating new testing and paperwork.
State records show the referendum application was filed with the state Attorney General's Office three days after the bill was signed by Newsom. The applicant was listed as Jerry Reedy, who has served as president of Sacramento-based petroleum producer Rio Delta Resources Inc. Reedy serves as treasurer of the California Natural Gas Producers Association, a wholly owned subsidiary of the California Independent Petroleum Association trade group.
Reedy did not respond to repeated requests for comment. The contact listed in the application, a lawyer with the law firm Nielsen Merksamer Parrinello Gross & Leoni LLP, did not reply to a request for comment Friday.
CIPA CEO Rock Zierman said by email he was unavailable Friday to address the referendum.
Coalition Coordinator Kobie Naseck at Voices in Solidarity Against Oil in Neighborhoods, or VISION, said in a statement it's ready to defend California's right to a future where oil companies can't "set up shop and pollute your family right in your own back yard."
"Big Oil has created this referendum to undo setbacks as the law of the land, a law that was passed democratically and with broad support from both the legislature and the governor," Naseck stated. "It's Big Business and their millions of dollars vs. public health."