Oil industry hopes to put contentious setbacks law before California voters

bc-oilpumphouses

An oil pumpjack is in situated between houses on La Mirada Drive in this file photo from April 2022.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

If you can't beat 'em, referendum.

California's oil and gas industry, stinging from a setback it suffered last month in the state Legislature, has initiated a petition drive to overturn a new law banning drilling within 3,200 feet of homes and other sensitive sites.

