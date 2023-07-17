bc-oil-chinagradeloop-oilpumps

Oil pumps are visible in every direction on China Grade Loop in northeast Bakersfield in this file photo from May 2022.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Oil drilling permits have slowed to a trickle in California lately, even as approvals for well repair jobs are up significantly from a year earlier, according to second-quarter data that highlights tensions between the industry, the Newsom administration and groups pushing to end in-state petroleum production altogether.

State data analyzed by FracTracker Alliance shows the California Geologic Energy Management Division issued just six new drilling permits between the start of April and the end of June. That’s 93% fewer than CalGEM approved during the second quarter of 2022.