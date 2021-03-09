Oil companies welcome Kern permitting changes while opponents turn to courts, state government

In the aftermath of Monday's unanimous vote by the Kern County Board of Supervisors to reinstate streamlined drilling permits, local oil producers said they were looking forward to a more predictable regulatory structure, while a primary opponent of the move pledged to challenge the measure in court and his allies turned to Sacramento for help.
Their reactions suggest that, despite a years-long debate culminating in Monday's marathon public hearing, the matter is not fully settled and some aspects of the fight could be decided by authorities outside county government.
Shafter-area farmer Keith Gardiner asserted in a written statement the board's 5-0 vote to make oil permitting an over-the-counter process demonstrates county supervisors value oil and gas above agriculture. He noted the measure doesn't require oil companies to replace farmland lost to oil development or clean up non-productive oilfield equipment.
"It seems the county hasn't learned its lesson," said Gardiner, whose lawsuit succeeded early last year in overturning an earlier version of the permitting system approved by the board in 2015. "We must again turn to the courts to protect our farmland."
Local oil producers, though, welcomed the regulatory certainty they see the county measure as providing at a time when permits from Sacramento have slowed. The county's permitting system covers above-ground environmental assessments in the valley portion of unincorporated Kern, leaving state oil regulators responsible only for downhole reviews.
Chevron Corp. noted in an email that the board's action imposes new mitigation measures to protect public health and the environment.
"This is critical to the long-term sustainability of our industry and the businesses which support us all in Kern County," the company stated. It also thanked the board and supporters who spoke up during Monday's hearing lasting more than eight hours.
Bakersfield-based oil producer Aera Energy LLC said the board's approval speaks to the company's commitment to producing oil responsibly. The company said it's fitting the county leads in providing environmental coverage for the industry, given Kern's leadership in California oil production.
"We’re looking forward to this approval resulting in a permitting process that is appropriate, predictable and which provides the business certainty we need to put people back to work,” the company said by email.
The head of the California Independent Petroleum Association trade group, Rock Zierman, added by email the board's actions advance environmental protections, energy security and economic prosperity in Kern. He said the measure will raise hundreds of millions of dollars for efforts to clean water, retrofit vehicles with clean-burning engines and fight rural crime.
Meanwhile, environmental and environmental-justice activists disappointed by the board's vote said they will carry on the fight by turning their attention to the state Legislature and the administration of Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Several groups said they will work to secure passage of Senate Bill 467, which would not only ban several forms of oil production commonly used in Kern County starting Jan. 1, 2027, but also establish a 2,500-foot buffer between oil operations and sensitive sites such as homes and schools. The bill is opposed by the industry and locally elected lawmakers, who note the state has so far failed to show how it will carry out Newsom's plan to phase out in-state oil production without devastating oil-heavy economies like Kern's.
A coalition of groups opposed to the county measure accused the board of turning a "blind eye" to local minority communities' well-being. They promised to call on state decision-makers and oil regulators to "right this wrong," noting the Newsom administration is also looking at instituting 2,500-foot buffers activists say would help protect local residents from health risks associated with living near oil operations.
A community activist with the Center on Race, Poverty & the Environment, Juan Flores, said on Twitter the board's approval has kicked off a new fight aimed at achieving justice for local communities whose health is threatened by oilfield emissions.
He and other community advocates said they weren't surprised by Monday's vote but that they were disappointed the board acted in support of the oil industry.
"As leaders, eh, they're not that great," he said. "As puppets they did a magnificent job."
Other coalition members, such as Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio, also had harsh words for county supervisors.
"Unfortunately, with (Monday’s) vote, our county leaders did not put Kern County first," Osorio said in a press release late Monday. "They have disappointed our at-risk communities while ignoring their health concerns. Now, we look to our state legislators to pass SB467 and put our communities and our environment where they should be: first.”
Added Elizabeth Perez, a local community organizer for the Central California Environmental Justice Network: "Make no mistake, we’ll be calling on our legislators to pick up the Board of Supervisors’ slack, meet the urgency of the climate crisis we face and pass SB467.”