Oil chief's resignation came after pressure over permitting spike

Uduak-Joe Ntuk

Uduak-Joe Ntuk, a former Chevron engineer, stepped down this month as supervisor of California's Geologic Energy Management Division. He was the state's first African American state oil and gas supervisor.

 Photo courtesy of Facebook

After word spread last week that the state oil and gas supervisor had stepped down, once the Newsom administration thanked him for his service and the industry lamented the influence of politics on the position, environmental justice activists stepped up to take a little credit.

A news release environmental justice coalition members issued Wednesday, the day after The Californian broke news of Uduak-Joe Ntuk's resignation the Friday before, said they had been meeting with administration officials since fall expressing concern about a big jump in permits approved for drilling and well reworks within 3,200 feet of homes and other sensitive sites.

