Oil Can Do It food drive kicks off Thursday with community event

The local community is invited to donate Thursday morning to a food and donations drive in southwest Bakersfield that will kick off an annual philanthropic competition among local oil producers.
The Oil Can Do It Community Food Drive, set for 6 to 9 a.m. at 10000 Ming Ave., will benefit the Golden Empire Gleaners food bank, which feeds people in need across Kern County. Members of the public are invited to drive up and drop off non-perishable food and monetary donations.
The event is part of an annual contest that since the 1990s has involved oil companies Aera Energy LLC, Chevron Corp. and California Resources Corp. (former Occidental Petroleum Corp.); it now involves the American Petroleum Institute as well.
Credit for items donated Thursday will be divided evenly among the competing companies, Gleaners Executive Director Glen Ephrom said.