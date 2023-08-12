Days after the death of a Delano resident, law enforcement officials across Kern County are warning the public that xylazine, a common animal tranquilizer, has entered the illicit drug supply and arrived on city streets.

According to an Aug. 5 Facebook post by the Delano Police Department, four Delano residents were recently found suffering from overdoses. First responders revived three of them with a combination of administered Naloxone, an opiate-reversing drug, and CPR.