Both the Kern High School District and Kern County Sheriff's Office commented Friday on social media posts containing threats, but noted they were found to not be credible.
KCSO said its deputies went at about 9:40 a.m. to a school in the 900 block of Sanford Drive for a "suspicious circumstances investigation." North Beardsley Elementary School is on that street.
"Staff was made aware of a social media post circulating" among students, KCSO said in a news release, adding the threats didn't identify a specific school or students, were not credible, and came from outside Kern County.
Meanwhile, KHSD said in a written statement that it was "aware of a social media post that has been circulating this morning that references threats to a school campus."
District spokeswoman Erin Briscoe-Clarke wrote that it was an "unsubstantiated post at this time and does not appear to be specifically referencing North High School or any Bakersfield area schools."
KHSD police were investigating, she wrote.