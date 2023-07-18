_40T0642.jpg

District 4 Supervisor David Couch studies a report provided by county staff related to repairs and challenges in the Kern River Valley, which officials said suffered the worst damage from winter storms that continue to wreak flooding. 

 John Donegan / The Californian

Citing ongoing recovery efforts as a result of the winter storms that have prompted flooding in several areas of the county this spring, Kern officials on Tuesday said repairs are coming soon to Tank Park and Riverside Park, two county parks in the Kern River Valley that incurred damage during the floods.

“There is a lot of concern up there from citizens, and rightfully so,” said District 1 Supervisor Philip Peters. “But there’s also a lot of damage that occurred as a result of the flooding. I know people want to see stuff happen right now but that’s unfortunately not the way it always works.”