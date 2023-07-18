Citing ongoing recovery efforts as a result of the winter storms that have prompted flooding in several areas of the county this spring, Kern officials on Tuesday said repairs are coming soon to Tank Park and Riverside Park, two county parks in the Kern River Valley that incurred damage during the floods.
“There is a lot of concern up there from citizens, and rightfully so,” said District 1 Supervisor Philip Peters. “But there’s also a lot of damage that occurred as a result of the flooding. I know people want to see stuff happen right now but that’s unfortunately not the way it always works.”
This comes after the county Board of Supervisors on March 25 approved bid requirements for expedited repairs to the park facilities. Kern County officials said initial “safety and stabilization” work is currently underway, while reconstruction efforts will start in the coming months.
This week, contractors at Tank Park are installing a new screen channel and repaving the park entrance. Upon completion, they expect to move onto Riverside Park next week, where it will take another three weeks to clear debris for construction.
Though estimates are still being finalized, officials said Tuesday they expect repairs will cost $7 million for both parks. As of Tuesday, Kern has about 40 days to submit cost estimates to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Damage to county infrastructure in the Kern River Valley was the “most significant damage that we received through this winter and springtime,” said Kern Public Works Interim Director Josh Champlin.
A video provided by staff depicts toppled trees and heavy flows of water that pulverized a portion of Sierra Way north from Highway 178, blocking any potential passage.
“This video was taken last week,” Champlin said, referring to the video. “As you can see it is approximately cut 12 feet below the existing roadway surface.”
The road closure, Champlin continued, was due to rapid snowmelt, and is one of many challenges the county faces in its rehabilitation following the winter storms. As of Tuesday, six county roads are closed as a result of flooding or storm damage.
“As long as those volumes of water are running through there, it’s very difficult for public works to do any kind of fix,” Champlin said. “If we had the ability, we would be in there, fixing it right now.”
Options are limited on repairs. The county has applied for $40 million in state grant funding through California’s Office of Emergency Services to build a raised bridge along this road that officials believe is the best solution going forward.
“That’s our ultimate solution,” Champlin said. “Optimistically, (water levels) could recede in six months … realistically it could flow for two years.”
Separately, the board received notice that Midway-Sunset Jack Plant, a pumping unit housed inside a 1,559 square-foot shack, was added in June onto the National Register of Historic Places. As a result, this property, which sits on the Midway-Sunset Oil Field, has also been added to the state’s registry and is eligible for special building codes related to restoration and certain tax advantages.
Although there are no restrictions to the private owner regarding normal maintenance or sale of property, this designation protects the site from any project that causes substantial or adverse changes. In their draft application to the registry, federal officials nominated the property in April for its association with “events that have made a significant contribution to the broad patterns of our history.”
The Midway-Sunset Jack Plan sits on the largest known oil field in California. While many parts of the 60-acre site are still in operation, the plant has been shuttered since 1990. In its 79-year run, it pumped 1.5 million barrels of oil, according to company records obtained by the U.S. Department of Interior.
In other news, Kern County supervisors approved:
- The salary and benefits of a five-year contract for incoming Chief Administrative Officer James Zervis. Zervis, the current operations officer for the county, will succeed Ryan Alsop, who is set to depart the position on Aug. 5 for his new role as CEO in Napa County. Zervis will be placed at a salary range of 86.4 and salary step 10, which translates to a base salary of $242,944. He was also given a $275.52 biweekly gas allowance and 216 hours of paid vacation each year.
- The $628,000 purchase of a BlueCrest Vantage High Speed Sorter machine. It will join the county’s current 5-year-old sorter of the same make and model in upcoming elections.
- Hope the Mission as the vendor responsible for managing the Tiny Homes Community in Oildale.
- The appointment of Champlin as Kern’s director of public works. Champlin has since March 15 been the department’s interim director and will assume the new classification on Aug. 5.