Officials look to tweak the cost of building in Bakersfield

Bakersfield has changed a lot over the years and, as officials concluded Monday, the way the city charges future businesses and homes should reflect that.
At their monthly Budget, Finance & Economic Development Committee meeting, officials approved future studies that will likely alter the price of fees charged to developers.
Compared with other cities, Bakersfield charges developers too little for their impacts to parks and water supply, just enough for sewage and too much for their impact to traffic, according to a new study.
Why is the traffic fee so high? It’s two fees mashed into one.
“Sometimes when you look at other cities, they're seeing their traffic impact fees look lower because they have their mobility fees split out, whereas ours is one for all of our infrastructure,” City Manager Christian Clegg explained.
Some of the fees — most of which are measured per dwelling unit — have not been amended in nearly two decades. This results in the park impact fee being inadequate, for example, which staff agree is so low it has hindered the speed and scope of park improvements.
“Right now we do have a number of undeveloped parks and a very limited opportunity to even build (out) a few of those parks,” said Rick Anthony, Bakersfield's director of recreation and parks.
Clegg recommended to the committee nexus studies for each fee, to determine appropriate costs.
Desperate to expand Bakersfield’s housing stock, officials also recommended a deferral payment program, among other incentives, specifically for developers of affordable housing, who can pay back their fees over time rather than upfront — a common grumble officials hear from developers.
There would be a deed restriction included in any such program, officials added, where developers cannot exit a housing project without paying their dues.
Officials also agreed to potential changes to the city’s seven Economic Opportunity Areas — areas deemed economically disadvantaged that qualify for grant-funded projects derived from tax increment financing.
This financing is achieved by establishing fixed property values to each of the seven EOA areas and capturing excess tax revenues as they grow in value. These revenues are redirected into a fund balance used to offset the cost of construction, or improvements, and all associated fees through grants, which historically have ranged between $20,000 and $175,000.
According to staff, 27 of the 48 grants approved since November 2020 were in the downtown zone, while other areas like East Hills have gotten little to no funding. Staff suggested tweaking the baseline value for some areas, like East Hills, and said they simplified the application process but concluded there’s only so much they can do, because dramatically fewer applicants take advantage of the program in the outlying zones.