Officials look to tweak the cost of building in Bakersfield

budget committee

City Council members and staff on the Budget, Finance & Economic Development Committee meet for their monthly meeting Monday to discuss changes to development fees and the application process for grants within Bakersfield’s seven Economic Opportunity Areas.

 John Donegan / The Californian

Bakersfield has changed a lot over the years and, as officials concluded Monday, the way the city charges future businesses and homes should reflect that.

At their monthly Budget, Finance & Economic Development Committee meeting, officials approved future studies that will likely alter the price of fees charged to developers.

