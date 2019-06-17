Some years the drownings happen so often they almost become routine — too easy to brush off as just "another one."
What appears to be Kern County's first recreationally connected drowning of the 2019 summer season was confirmed Saturday when the body of Spencer Makaza, 36, of Los Angeles, was recovered from Isabella Lake six days after he jumped from a boat near French Gulch Marina and didn’t surface, county coroner’s officials said.
Meanwhile on Monday, teams continued their search for two teens, ages 15 and 19, who went missing in the Kern River this weekend near Keyesville South. At least three search and rescue teams worked the area, with support from a helicopter.
At 10:40 a.m. Sunday, Kern County Sheriff's deputies received a report that three people had jumped into the river and only one had made it out, according the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies, Kern Valley Search and Rescue and the Kern County Fire Department began a search for the teens. The search was suspended Sunday because of darkness.
There was no word of any significant progress made as the search resumed Monday. And like Makaza, the missing teens are said to hail from Southern California.
The Kern River Basin has experienced a huge water year, which included a twice-average snowpack and an unusually wet May. As a result, the river has been flowing fast and full and dangerous.
The Kern River is the deadliest body of water in the county, but as Makaza's death in Isabella shows, the river does not have an exclusive claim on deadliness. Canals, Lake Isabella and Lake Evans, swimming pools, the Park at River Walk and even bathtubs have all accounted for drowning deaths in Kern.
But the river is an infamous killer, with 294 deaths attributed to its waters from 1968 to May 2018 when the signs at the mouth of the Kern River Canyon were last updated.
No matter how powerful a swimmer you are, it may not be enough.
At least a couple of Kern River drownings occur each year, partly because the speed and strength of the water's current catch people by surprise, KCSO officials have told The Californian.
Sometimes people who go to the same spot on the river for years are shocked by how the behavior and strength of the current can change season to season.
"Stay out," is the advice officials give most.
But when the temperature rises into the 100s, the temptation is powerful.
(1) comment
If Officials honesty hope the first Kern River drowning of the season will be the last, we need new officials. Beaches have lifeguards, why aren’t lifeguards a part of County services along popular stretches of river during the summer, when the heat is fierce enough to drive even non-swimmers into the river for some relief.
