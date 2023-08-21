Records were set in Kern County as rainfall from Tropical Storm Hilary caused flooding and mudslides, canceled classes and closed roads across the state’s southern half.

The National Weather Service in Hanford said Monday morning that the Bakersfield metropolitan area set a daily record for rainfall Sunday, recording 1.21 inches of rain while the areas of McFarland, Pond and Lamont each saw, in varying degrees, about an inch or less of rain. Some of Kern’s desert areas received more than 5 inches of precipitation.