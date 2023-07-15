Like many, Lilli Parker cannot wait until the day her place of work is reduced to rubble. Unlike many, local officials can’t help but agree with her.
Parker works as the executive director at the Bakersfield Senior Center, a 55-year-old facility seated in the heart of the Bakersfield's southeast neighborhood.
Much like the seniors who use it, the building has begun to show its age: Ceiling tiles are faded. Roofing outside is chipped on the ends, like jagged driftwood. The fence line that borders the building is hunched, the wood between the chain-link is coarse and bound to give a passing hand splinters.
Ladonna Norwood, the president of the center's governing board and a longtime volunteer, remembers this past winter, when parts of the ceiling in the mess hall bellied out with rainwater.
“That fan over there,” Norwood said, pointing to a ceiling fan hanging over a group of seniors. “We had to take it down several times because the water got caught up in there.”
And that’s just the start, said Parker, who since 2019 has worked with city and county officials to envision a new center, one that offers a dignified space for people to spend life’s final chapter.
The City Council on Wednesday green-lit an application to the fifth round of the state’s Transformative Climate Communities grant program, which provides funding for planning and implementation of neighborhood-level initiatives to reduce pollution that drives the climate crisis, in the areas most affected by it.
The money, a requested $29.5 million, would help pay for several improvements in a 5-mile corridor that includes a considerable portion of a new, four-story senior center that offers 36 subsidized rental units, dining, arts and wellness facilities. Outside the building will be shared green spaces and a subsidized ride-sharing hub, where seniors can rent vehicles at an affordable rate.
“We have to cross that barrier of the 21st century and think not five or 10, but 20 years ahead,” Parker said.
Officials behind the plan say its design is unique, a concept rare even throughout the state. Those that exist are typically city-owned in larger, wealthier communities. But thanks to state-mandated housing quotas and post-COVID mindsets, officials across California are looking at new ways to shape what housing can look like.
The need is evident. According to Jason Cater, the city’s economic development manager, the center rated as one of the top choices of a 22-project list officials polled at a number of events since January.
“It wasn’t necessarily driven by one demographic,” Cater said. “It was one: the concept of the hub is really impactful and then two, the history of what the senior center has meant for southeast Bakersfield, I think beyond the senior population, drove people to put at least one sticker on it.”
Stephen Pelz, director of the Housing Authority of the County of Kern, said that with the new center, there will be a total of 210 senior living units within a two-block area. Rent for a one-bedroom unit in the center is expected to range between $300 to $700, less than half of market rate.
For the more than 120 seniors who use the center on a weekly basis — namely seniors at nearby Lowell Place and St. John Manor, which each contain about 79 units — it is their lifeline to food and the familial. Meals at the center are an optional $3 for those aged 60 and up, and $6 for those younger. Meals are also provided through the county’s Meals on Wheels program.
“Catfish, fried ... ribs ... those are our top (meals),” Parker said. “Those (both) bring in about 125 people every time ... Where are you going to go for a meal that cheap?”
The center also provides an array of services for those without reliable transportation: groceries on Monday, dance class on Tuesday and Thursday. General exercise and meals five days a week.
One major amenity in the proposed center would be a car-rental service, where seniors could rent electric vehicles for $4 an hour or $35 for the day. Those who live at the property will get a subsidized rate for the car share, as well as free bus passes for the car service.
The TCC grant is also connected to an expansion of bus stops in the southeast, to create more direct routes across town and cut down on commute times.
For those without a car or money to afford on-demand transportation services, the city bus service is often too laborious to deal with regularly.
Many at the center said it often takes hours to get there by bus, as they are at the mercy of constant transfers. One woman at the center said it takes her two hours on the GET bus to arrive from her home on Panorama Drive.
“They may leave home by 7 a.m. and not get here until 9:30 a.m.,” Parker said.
Advocates believe these improvements are paramount in maintaining a social life for seniors, who are at constant risk of chronic illness spurred by isolation. They are also an increasingly common demographic among the homeless population, Cater said.
“Socialization really keeps you going, so they can look forward to tomorrow,” Parker said. “Regardless of what their age is.”
Norwood, who teaches the very popular dance class on Tuesday and Thursday, is excited about the potential for additions such as tai chi, new computers and a community garden, but is rightly skeptical as to whether the new center will come to be.
“These people have really paid their dues,” Norwood said, looking around the room to seniors enjoying their taco lunch. “They deserve, even if it’s just for four hours, to come and just chill out.”
While their application is sound, Cater said, there’s no guarantee the city will be awarded the money. Their application will compete with those from cities across California, who likely share similar visions and face similar needs. Only three grants will be awarded across the state.
“It’s going to depend on who can get to the finish line,” Cater said. “And we’re all on this vision.”
If they don’t get the grant, Pelz said it would be difficult to realize the center. And if they are awarded the grant, TCC isn’t the end of it, he added, saying that they will need to apply for two or three more grants to complete the patchwork of funding sourced from different local, state and federal coffers.
“So it’s a long road,” he said. “We’re going to get it done, but it’s never a smooth road — there’s bumps along the way.”
If the state does award Bakersfield the grant, officials are hopeful for a completion date of September 2025, with a demolition date hopefully much sooner.