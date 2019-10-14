The two Bakersfield Police detectives who shot a man in February have been cleared to return to work.
BPD's Critical Incident Review Board determined all shots fired on Feb. 11 by Detective Ryan McWilliams and Detective Isaac Aleman were within department policy and within legal requirements, according to a BPD news release issued Monday.
Anthony Ramirez, 23, was left paralyzed after McWilliams and Aleman shot inside their car at about 6 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 2500 block of Kentucky Street in east Bakersfield. Ramirez and his girlfriend, Marinah Segura, 23, were inside a car that was reported stolen, BPD said.
A federal lawsuit has been filed against McWilliams and Aleman and the city of Bakersfield, alleging the officers used excessive force against Ramirez and Segura.
Ramirez and Segura were being surveilled by McWilliams and Aleman, and they were seen getting inside a gray Mustang that was reported missing. McWilliams and Aleman drove up and blocked the Mustang with an unmarked Toyota, the lawsuit states. They then "rushed" Ramirez and Segura "with firearms (and) wearing plain clothes," the lawsuit alleges. Ramirez and Segura did not know at the time McWilliams and Aleman were Bakersfield Police officers, the lawsuit states.
Nearly 15 rounds were fired into the car by the officers "without cause or justification," the lawsuit alleges. Ramirez was shot three times in the back and once in his side. He is now paralyzed from his armpits down and will have to use a wheelchair for the rest of his life, the lawsuit states. Segura was also shot once in the arm. Both Segura and Ramirez continue to suffer from psychological distress and injury as a result of the shooting, the lawsuit states.
Ramirez and Segura are both charged with multiple felonies relating to the incident and are in custody at Kern County Jail pending court proceedings.
