Officers warn storms could close mountain passes

In what first responders are calling a “fluid” situation, California Highway Patrol officers and Caltrans officials on both sides of the Grapevine are keeping an eye on the roads this week, with road closures in mountain passes very likely by Tuesday evening.
Reports of a storm moving in Tuesday, which could bring anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow along the Grapevine and 3 to 6 inches of snow on Highway 58 and parts of Tehachapi, have officials on the lookout for a potential Operation Snowflake, according to Sgt. Robert Karr of the Fort Tejon area CHP office.
“What that means is not that the freeways are shutting down by any means, it just means that they’re seeing an inevitable storm that they think … may affect the freeway,” Karr added, meaning at that point, transportation officials will monitor the roads 24 hours a day and seek to have plow drivers from points south on standby.
It’s a situation that motorists and first responders have to be wary of, he added. A limited number of resources and a significant increase in demand make it difficult for roads to be cleared quickly enough to avoid significant traffic problems.
“If, let's say, we're getting snow down to our Grapevine level — that elevation’s pretty low — then (Highway) 138, Antelope Valley and the 14 freeway, Escondido (Canyon) and Newhall’s area are definitely going to be getting hammered with snow,” he added.
One of the challenges facing CHP officers when the closures occur, Karr said, is that drivers now frequently use apps to find routes around the closures. The app guidance fails to take into consideration that Interstate 5 for example, he said, is at a much lower altitude — and therefore receives less snow — than any other alternative routes, particularly any mountainous ones.
Cars getting stuck on these roads not only tie up officers who could be addressing emergencies, but also pulls officers away from posts where they might be needed to warn advancing motorists, he said.
The storm system expected to move into Kern County buffeted Northern California with rain, snow and fierce winds Sunday night into Monday, which also has local officials worried about an increased potential for mudslides and rockslides for canyon areas in the storm’s path.
Commuters heading to and from Bakersfield are likely to be those affected by any snow in Kern County, according to Colin McKellar, meteorologist with the Hanford office of the National Weather Service, who warned those drivers of the likelihood of “headaches” in their commute due to potential closures.
“I’d say 3,500 feet, 3,000 feet is going to be the lowest snow level it’s going to go, and that’s going to be mostly Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening,” McKellar said. “That’s when you’re going to see the start of the headaches along (Highway) 58 and Tehachapi Pass and into the Grapevine.”
While areas farther north like Kirkwood and Truckee received more than a foot of snow between Sunday night and Monday morning, the storm is expected to be somewhat lighter by the time it reaches the Central Valley and parts south, but still enough to cause concern and closures. Pacific Gas & Electric also put out an alert Monday evening to let customers know its Emergency Operations Center was operational, and crews were working to remove debris, as well as restore power when outages occur.
“We’ve informed all of our personnel that Operation Snowflake is a very big possibility,” said Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP’s Newhall-area Office, which could potentially limit access for northbound travelers from the Santa Clarita Valley area, too.