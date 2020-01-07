The Bakersfield Law Enforcement Training Academy Class 19-01 will graduate 26 officers on Thursday.
The ceremony will be held at the Bakersfield College Edward Simonsen Performing Arts Center at 11 a.m. A badge pinning ceremony will take place just outside of the venue at 10 a.m. The academy began on Aug. 5, 2019, according to the BPD. The community and media are welcome to attend.
The first crop of newly-hired Bakersfield Police officers will hit the streets this year as part of the city's effort to hire 100 new officers using an influx of new sales tax money from Measure N, the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure, which city voters passed in 2018.
The 26 that graduate Thursday will then begin a 17-week field training program, after which they will be deployed across the police department's five patrol shifts.
Another class of 28 recruits started the academy Dec. 9, the city said, and are expected to graduate in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.