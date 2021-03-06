Officers search in southeast Bakersfield in connection to missing Cal City brothers

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies searched an area of southeast Bakersfield on Saturday in relation to the investigation into two missing California City brothers.
Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3, have been missing since Dec. 21.
Bakersfield Police on Saturday morning, along with the FBI and Kern County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, searched a rural area by East Pacheco and Cottonwood roads. More than 50 law enforcement officers conducted the search.
"This is not the first search conducted by the BPD or allied agencies and is part of the investigative process," BPD spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair wrote in an email.
BPD is now the lead agency investigating the case. The case was previously being investigated by California City Police Department. Rewards totaling more than $100,000 have been posted for information on the children's whereabouts.