One man is dead and a woman is recovering after being involved in an officer-involved shooting Friday morning. The man and woman were both suspects of a drive-by shooting and assault.
Around 4:19 Thursday afternoon, Tulare County Sheriff's Office deputies received a 911 call from a man who said his son has been attacked in front of their home on Hernandez Street in Richgrove, east of Delano. The victim said two men and a woman came to his house and attacked him and made threats. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and later released, TCSO reported.
At 10:55 p.m., TCSO deputies responded to another 911 call from the same house on Hernandez Street with reports of someone shooting at the house. Deputies were informed that a bullet went through a window, TCSO said.
A second person also called 911, saying the drive-by shooting and the attack that occurred earlier at the same house were related.
Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, the car that was believed to be involved in the attack and drive-by shooting was tracked down at a Best Western, north of County Line road, in Delano. Deputies went to the room where suspects were located, and knocked on the door repeatedly.
At the same time, Delano Police Department officers were on scene helping TCSO try to make contact with the suspects.
After several minutes, the man jumped out of the back window and was shot by a Delano officer.
The man died from his injuries.
TCSO deputies inside the hotel continued knocking, asking the suspects to come out. The woman opened the hotel door while two TCSO deputies were inside the hallway. A shot was fired, hitting the woman in the hip.
The woman was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, TCSO said.
The Delano officer involved is a 10-year veteran of the police department. The TCSO deputy is a two-year veteran of the sheriff's office. Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is customary when an officer-involved shooting occurs.
It is unknown whether the suspects were armed at the time of the shooting. It was also unknown why officers shot the suspects or what threats were made to officers involved.
The deceased man's name is not being released until family is notified. An autopsy is scheduled to occur sometime this week.
TCSO will release more information as it is available.
At the request of TCSO Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, the Porterville Police Department is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
(2) comments
What happened? Why did the cops shoot these two people instead of just arresting them? Poorly written article.
My thoughts exactly. The author is obviously trying to stir up hate toward the police (as if there isn’t enough of that). I’m sure the suspects either drew their weapons or even fired their weapons at the police, but you won’t hear this hate-mongering author mention that.
