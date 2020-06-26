After a teenager was arrested Friday morning, Bakersfield Police officers found a pipe bomb in a stolen car they said he possessed.
Officers arrested a 16-year-old in the 5200 block of Sweitzer Lake Street at about 7:30 a.m. According to a BPD news release, he was allegedly in possession of a BB gun, stolen truck and motorcycle.
Officers searched the truck and found an explosive device, which the BPD bomb squad determined was a pipe bomb filled with gunpowder and ball bearings, the news release said. It was rendered safe at the scene.
The juvenile was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a destructive device, BPD said.
Anyone with information regarding is encouraged to call 327-7111.
