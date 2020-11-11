An officer-involved shooting occurred on Tuesday night in south Bakersfield.
According to a Bakersfield Police Department news release, the incident occurred at 7:26 p.m. in the 3800 block of White Lane. It said the man who was shot was a home intruder armed with a firearm and that he is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.
BPD said the man fled the home when officers reported to the scene. Officers chased on foot and three officers shot at the man, BPD said.
The news release stated that the incident is under investigation. All of the involved officers were equipped with body cameras, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.