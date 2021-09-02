Officer-involved shooting leaves one man injured in Shafter

Shafter Police shot at the apparent driver of a vehicle that crashed into a home early Thursday morning, and the suspect was taken to a hospital, according to the Shafter Police Department.
It happened about 1:10 a.m. near the intersection of Minter Avenue and Walnut Street.
Officers contacted the apparent driver, when a shooting happened, Shafter police said.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the officer-involved shooting. Shafter Police will investigate the circumstances surrounding the vehicle crash and the actions toward officers.