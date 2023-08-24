Bakersfield police reported an officer-involved shooting Thursday that it said started with a residential burglary in the city’s northwest and ended with the suspect’s death.
A news release the agency issued shortly after 5 p.m. said officers responded at about 11:30 a.m. to the 11300 block of Andretti Avenue, just west of Jewetta Avenue and south of Olive Drive, after receiving a report of a burglary that had been interrupted. It noted gunshots had already been fired but did not say by whom.
When they arrived, officers encountered a man armed with a handgun, the release said. It reported that the man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
Three officers were involved in a shooting, one of whom suffered a shot in the leg and had a non-life-threatening injury, according to the release, which did not identify the officers. It said all three were equipped with body-worn cameras whose footage will be released “as the investigation allows.”
Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.