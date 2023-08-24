Slide Breaking News (copy)

Bakersfield police reported an officer-involved shooting Thursday that it said started with a residential burglary in the city’s northwest and ended with the suspect’s death.

A news release the agency issued shortly after 5 p.m. said officers responded at about 11:30 a.m. to the 11300 block of Andretti Avenue, just west of Jewetta Avenue and south of Olive Drive, after receiving a report of a burglary that had been interrupted. It noted gunshots had already been fired but did not say by whom.

