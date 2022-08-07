Offender walks away from reentry facility

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation agents are looking for Andres Carrera, who they said walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility in Bakersfield on Sunday.
Carrera was discovered missing at 10:37 a.m., according to a corrections news release, which said both its Office of Correctional Safety agents and local law enforcement are looking for him.
Carrera, 28, is a Hispanic man who is 5’ 11” tall, weighs 188 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.
He was sent to custody from Kern County on April 14 to serve two years and eight months for buying/receiving a stolen vehicle/trailer/construction equipment as a second striker and possession of ammunition by prohibited person as a second striker, CDCR said. He was scheduled to be released in June 2023 and had been at the MCRP since Aug 3, the corrections news release said.
Corrections officials ask that anyone who sees Carrera or knows where he is call law enforcement or call 911.