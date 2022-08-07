 Skip to main content
Offender walks away from reentry facility

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation agents are looking for Andres Carrera, who they said walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility in Bakersfield on Sunday.

 CDCR photo

Carrera was discovered missing at 10:37 a.m., according to a corrections news release, which said both its Office of Correctional Safety agents and local law enforcement are looking for him.

