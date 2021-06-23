Off-roading club from Bakersfield to clean up, repair and maintain mountain trails

Only weeks after The Californian published photos showing how drivers of off-road vehicles had mowed down endangered cactus patches in the hills south of Hart Park, one adventure-seeking off-roading club from Bakersfield is doing just the opposite.
As they celebrate Great Outdoors Month, the Bakersfield Trailblazers, a 4x4 club made up of about 60 local families, is coming together on Saturday to host an Adopt-A-Trail event in the mountains between the Kern River Canyon and Lake Isabella.
"We've always been about treading lightly, utilizing our public lands in responsible ways," said Trailblazers founder and President Jeremy Rowell.
"We have about a half-dozen Adopt-A-Trail events we go to every year," he said.
The volunteers clear trails of debris, litter, fallen branches and trees. They also try to repair trails to encourage less-conscientious off-roaders to refrain from "cutting trails" — causing damage to the surrounding landscape by leaving sanctioned trails.
"We carry shovels, rakes, chainsaws — whatever it takes to get the job done," Rowell said.
Freeway Ridge and Black Gulch Jeep Trail are two of the recreational off-highway trails the club is going back to this weekend.
"These trails are really thought out," Rowell said. "They are cut so they drain appropriately."
And when thoughtless off-road users cut switchbacks of leave the trail, it threatens the integrity of the trail.
The U.S. Forest Service lists the Bakersfield Trailblazers on its official list of volunteer groups.
"Volunteers are the heartbeat of the Forest Service," the agency said on its website.
"Volunteers play a vital role in accomplishing work on the Sequoia National Forest," the Forest Service said. "Much of this work deals with trail maintenance, habitat improvement projects, picking up trash along our major rivers, graffiti removal, tree planting, or repairing signs (and) buildings."
Trailblazers Vice President Travis Aragon said a big challenge is keeping motorcyclists on the trails. They try to repair breaches in the trails by creating a barrier.
"There are certain areas where it just doesn't work," he said.
And building fences, he said, is not a solution.
But as an off-roader and a backpacker, Aragon simply asks people who use public lands to follow the prime directive of trail users.
"Pack it in, pack it out," he said. "I want to leave it better than I found it."