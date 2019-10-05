An off-duty sergeant with the Bakersfield Police Department has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after he crashed his motorcycle early Saturday afternoon on Rosedale Highway.
According to a news release from the BPD, Bakersfield Police Sgt. Jeff Saso was operating a motorcycle, carrying a passenger westbound in the 3500 block of Rosedale Highway when, sometime around 1 p.m., he lost control and struck the center median.
Saso suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The passenger, who was not identified in the release, received minor visible injuries, but refused medical aid, police said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Saso is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and he was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, police said. Saso was placed on administrative leave. An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.