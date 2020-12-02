Of California’s most populous counties, Kern has reported the highest percentage of coronavirus tests with positive results.
In the latest release of COVID-19 statistics, the California Department of Public Health revealed Kern County had experienced a 13.4% positivity rate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 25. That’s the seventh highest rate in the state, and the highest among counties with populations greater than 200,000.
It’s also bad news for residents hoping government restrictions on business and social activity will soon be lifted.
The positivity rate tracks the percentage of all coronavirus tests that return positive over a period of time compared to the total number of tests. Kern County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Corson called it one of the most important metrics for tracking the spread of COVID-19.
“As we see our positivity rate rise, we are concerned that COVID-19 is impacting more of our residents,” she wrote in an email to The Californian.
A higher percentage of positive tests suggests high levels of disease transmission and indicates many people in the community have COVID-19 who have not yet been tested, according to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Health experts generally believe a positivity rate above 5% is “too high,” the school wrote in an August article. Gov. Gavin Newsom has instituted a sliding scale that a county's positivity rates must reach in order to reopen businesses and resume certain social activity. To leave the most restrictive level, a county must achieve a positivity rate of less than 8%. The least restrictive level requires counties to reach less than 2%.
Clearly, Kern County is a long way off from meeting the state’s requirements, and the positivity rate is moving in the wrong direction.
According to California’s COVID-19 website Kern County’s positivity rate was 15.1% over the last two weeks. That level hasn’t been seen since late August, when Kern County was recovering from a large swell of coronavirus cases that threatened to overwhelm the hospital system.
And the state’s most recent data may not have fully captured the number of coronavirus cases currently present in the community.
Corson noted COVID-19 has a 14-day incubation period, meaning those who contracted cases during Thanksgiving weekend may not be experiencing symptoms yet, and have thus not been tested.
Other large counties have not fared as poorly as Kern. Fresno County reported a 6.4% positivity rate from Nov. 19 to 25. It’s rate is dropping, too. As of Tuesday, Fresno’s 14-day average was 4.4%.
Of counties with more than 100,000 residents, only Imperial County had a higher case rate over the most recent reporting period, with 19.1%.
Despite the increase, local officials have been hesitant so far to enthusiastically support state mandates intended to curb the spread of coronavirus. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has said deputies will not respond to calls solely to break up large gatherings, and the Bakersfield Police Department has largely followed suit.
Still, politicians and law enforcement agencies may not have much of a choice. This week, Newsom said he may introduce stricter rules as the state continues to see cases rise. It remains to be seen, however, what those new restrictions might look like.
“That’s the lay of the land in terms of the red flags that are flying. Not yellow flags, the red flags that are flying in terms of the trajectory and our projections of growth," Newsom said of case and hospitalization rates. "And that’s why we are making this point very loudly today....If these trends continue, we are going to have to take much more dramatic, arguable drastic action."
In addition to the positivity rate, hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have also been increasing. As of Tuesday, there were 190 patients in Kern County hospitals with coronavirus, with 41 in intensive care units.
Protecting Kern's hospital capacity has been one of the highest priorities for local officials. During the previous peak in early August, 333 patients were hospitalized, with 87 in ICUs.