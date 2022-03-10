OCAT leads Community Crime Prevention Walk in one of Oildale's roughest neighborhoods

When you live at the southern edge of Oildale, with the bone-dry riverbed at your back, this rough neighborhood's problems can seem insurmountable.
"I really want the neighborhood to get better," said James Honey, who lives on May Street, not far from Riverview Park.
"But it's hard to do everything," he said.
"Everything" includes cleaning trashed alleys, hauling away decrepit mattresses and used sofas dumped in vacant lots. It includes compiling lists of properties that require the attention of county code enforcement, reporting suspicious activities to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, painting over graffiti — and somehow doing it all while upholding the dignity of countless Oildale residents who take pride in their homes and neighborhoods, and like James Honey, simply want it to be better.
So do members of the nonprofit Oildale Community Action Team, which held a Crime Prevention Walk on Wednesday evening, beginning at May Street and Willow Drive in Oildale.
The sun was just touching the horizon as a dozen OCAT members, volunteers and others walked the neighborhood, some taking notes, some dropping off a list of county services, from code compliance to a gang hotline, parks and recreation to the county roads department.
"It can be potholes, it can be signage that is down or street lights that are out," said OCAT founder and President Donna Clopton. "It can be homeless encampments, it can be burned-out structures, anything that encourages crime to come around."
But why would folks who live or work north of the river want to sacrifice their quiet evening at home to walk the streets of Oildale?
"We want to make the neighbors feel that they're not alone out here," Clopton said. "A lot of people say, 'How am I going to help anything if it's just me?' But now they can see it's not just them."
Community crime prevention is based on the premise that private citizens can play an important role in preventing crime in their neighborhoods. So together they walk the streets to document and report any public safety hot spots, or areas of concern for the community, while also creating positive interactions with neighbors and public officials.
"Code enforcement at the county is basically report-driven, so unless we go proactively and report it, they're not going to know about it," said Jeff Flores, who joined the walk. As chief of staff for 3rd District Supervisor Mike Maggard, whose district includes Oildale, Flores can often be seen working with OCAT.
The team's vice president, Dave Kadel, said reporting problems to the right agency is a must.
"There are lots of things happening out in the community," Kadel said, "that people just don't report because they figure, 'Why should I report when nothing's going to happen anyway?'"
So OCAT and its volunteers try to be the eyes and ears for the community.
"We can help try to engage the right services," Kadel said, "instead of blaming them for not responding — because they didn't really know about it anyway."
Every effort they make — an anti-crime walk here, a graffiti abatement there — OCAT members hope will inspire others to pick up the torch.
The first step, Clopton says, is OCAT comes in and does the work.
The second time, they help the neighborhood do the work.
And ideally, the neighbors start doing it on their own.
But it doesn't always work out that way.
Once a working man's town, thousands of blue-collar laborers could, in days gone by, obtain decent-paying jobs in the nearby oil fields, but those days are mostly now only distant Oildale memories.
So OCAT keeps coming — sometimes joined by a county dump truck and a skip loader — to try to stem the tide of decay and blight.
On Wednesdays, James Honey walks to his neighborhood church where Flood Ministries sets up portable showers for anyone who needs to be washed clean — both literally and spiritually.
"I make sandwiches in the morning," Honey said. "We give away clothes."
And he does his part to help wash, feed and clothe those who are walking the edge of oblivion.
In Oildale, it's a start.