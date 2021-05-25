Oasis Family Resource Center to hold grand opening in Ridgecrest

Community Action Partnership of Kern and First 5 Kern have announced the Oasis Family Resource Center in Ridgecrest will hold its grand opening on Thursday.
The facility will provide case management, utility assistance, referral and childhood education services.
“At this facility CAPK and First 5 Kern will provide family-oriented direct services to communities in northeast Kern County with the goal of creating a strong foundation for children to build on as they grow and enter school,” CAPK CEO Jeremy Tobias said in a news release.
The facility will work with parents to provide a nurturing environment for children, especially those aged 0 to 5. It will also support children in Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten.
The grand opening will take place at 11 a.m. at the facility's location at 814 Norman St.