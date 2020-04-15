School campuses across Kern County miss the hustle and bustle of students every day, but if you step inside a cafeteria, you can still feel their presence.
Early Tuesday morning a crew of 17 nutrition services workers at Bakersfield High School, some of the few employees still on campus, were sorting through hundreds of cereal boxes, milk and juice bottles and hamburger buns and patties.
Monday through Thursday they're tasked with an important job: providing children ages 2 to 18 with breakfast and lunch.
"It's different. It's kind of crazy," said Michelle Groves, nutrition supervisor at BHS. "Normally you just put everything on the lines, and now you have to get everything in bags and we push it across campus."
Her staff averages around 700 to 750 meals a day, a little less than when school closures began in mid-March. The first week saw 950 meals served followed by 800 — quite a lot to handle for just 17 employees.
The Kern High School District as a whole serves approximately 18,500 students — many in elementary or middle/junior high schools — and 37,000 breakfast and lunch meals on a daily basis, said Jennifer Davis, director of nutrition services. The number of lunches served is roughly the same as it would be during a normal school year, but breakfast numbers have doubled.
The Bakersfield City School District serves up to 25,000 students and 50,000 meals a day, according to Eric Sabella, director of nutrition services. The district has also seen an increase in breakfast distribution.
When you're trying to organize thousands upon thousands of meals a day, staying on top of food orders is a priority. Orders have to be made two-to-three weeks in advance, and districts receive around seven to eight truckloads of products weekly.
Items students receive in their bagged lunches include cereal, mini cinnamon rolls, croissants, burgers, pizzas and sandwiches. Nutrition services also provides milk, juice, fruits and vegetables.
All of this would be impossible without Davis and Sabella's staff members, they said. There are 325 nutrition workers at KHSD, with each school site having between nine to 23 staffers, depending on the campus population. BCSD has around 270 workers and volunteers, each site with six to 13 staffers, who make daily functions flow.
"It really isn't easy," Sabella said. "They’re dealing with a physical job that can also be emotionally and mentality draining."
"My staff has really stepped up and come forth and is happy to see the community," Davis said. "Sometimes our meals are the only ones (students) get. ... It’s still heartwarming to see a kid appreciate getting a meal from us."
Throughout this past month, as workers have gotten used to this "new normal," changes have been made to keep up with ever-evolving social distancing guidelines. Originally, workers, with gloves on, would directly hand meals to a student or parent. Now meals are put on a cart, tray or table to ensure at least 6 feet of distance and are picked up by the student or parent.
Even in kitchens staff members work in different areas and wear masks and gloves at all times.
Meal distribution sites, days and times have also been reduced in the past few weeks. BCSD went from serving meals at all 44 school sites, then down to 33 to now 21, Sabella said. The move was a way to protect staff members from potential coronavirus exposure, give employees a break and close sites in areas where other schools nearby were serving meals. KHSD has also ended meal distribution at six sites.
KHSD serves meals from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, while BCSD serves meals from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. on the same days. On Thursdays, students receive two breakfast and two lunch meals and are given instructions on how to properly store and reheat items.
As schools plan to hopefully have students back on campus in the fall, Sabella doesn't think too many changes will take place when it comes to students eating together.
"When they have their lunch and breakfast, that’s their social hour and they learn social skills," he said. "The way it has to be now, I’m sure they’re missing their friends and teachers."
To see which schools are serving meals, visit https://www.bcsd.com/ and https://www.kernhigh.org/
