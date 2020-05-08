Almost half of all COVID-19 deaths in Kern County are now associated with the Bakersfield nursing home where an outbreak of the disease has left 41 residents and more than 40 staff members positive for the virus, according to local and state authorities.
Kingston Healthcare Center, a 184-bed skilled-nursing facility at 329 Real Road, has experienced seven deaths, the county's chief administrative officer, Ryan Alsop, tweeted Friday, attributing the information to state health officials.
There have also been five hospitalizations connected with Kingston, noted Alsop, who later added he had no further information about the cases.
Kingston's Los Angeles-based owner did not immediately respond to request for comment.
The California Department of Public Health reported Friday that fewer than 11 residents at the facility and no employees have died from the disease.
The agency said 43 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 — Alsop said by text message he understands the number to be 45 — as confirmed Friday. The tally among patients, 41, was also reported as being confirmed Friday.
As of Thursday, the number of infections among Kingston residents was pegged at 35, which had been the official state count since Tuesday. It was posted as 19 on May 1, suggesting the total has more than doubled within a week.
Kingston is now under close supervision by the state, which has brought in more than two dozen health-care workers to help staff the facility.
County public health officials reported Friday that Kern has suffered 15 deaths from COVID-19 since late March.
They stated that the county's case total has increased to 1,176 — up 33 from Thursday's count — and that 706 people have recovered from the disease. They posted information showing 407 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are now isolating at home and 38 are in the hospital.
Thanks to Ryan Alsop for sharing details as a leader should, something the health department has refused to do.
I am then to understand that, minus the vulnerable population that has passed, we are talking about approximately 6-7 deaths in Kern County - and of this victims, we don't know if those victims had underlying conditions and/or were members of a vulnerable group. I sure would like to know. It's important to know.
