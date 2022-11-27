 Skip to main content
Nurse practitioner requirements are changing, allowing them to practice without physician supervision

020520_Nurse_Practitioner_AW_CM_01.jpg

Nurse practitioner Surani Hayre-Kwan and student Kristina Crichton remove bandages from a patient's foot at the Russian River Health Center in Guerneville on Feb. 5, 2020.

 Anne Wernikoff / For CalMatters

California’s nursing agency has approved rules that will allow nurse practitioners to treat patients without physician supervision. It’s a move that aims to expand access to care in the Golden State at a time when workforce shortages plague just about every corner of health care.  

The vote earlier this month is one of the last major steps necessary to fully implement a 2020 law that will allow nurse practitioners to practice more freely. Nurse practitioners, who have advanced degrees and training, currently must enter into a written agreement with a physician who oversees their work with patients. 

