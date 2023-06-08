_40T5119.jpg (copy)

Fifty-six teachers were nominated to contend for three finalist slots to be Kern County's Teacher of the Year, out of about 9,000 educators countywide, and were recognized May 2. Many are veteran teachers. A seven-year increase in the number of new teacher credentials issued by the state ended last year with a 16% decline, exacerbating the state's teacher shortage.

Just when California’s teacher shortage seemed to be easing, it got worse. A seven-year increase in the number of new teacher credentials issued by the state ended last year with a 16% decline, exacerbating the state’s ongoing teacher shortage.

There were 16,491 new teaching credentials issued in California in 2021-22, the most recent fiscal year data available. The previous year, the state bestowed 19,659 such credentials, according to “Teacher Supply in California," an annual report to the state Legislature compiled by the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing.