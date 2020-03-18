The number of people being tested for coronavirus in Kern County jumped to 141 on Wednesday from 85 the day before, with 100 people currently awaiting test results, the Kern County Public Health Services Department said Wednesday in a briefing.
Forty tests have come back negative, and one was positive, a non-resident which the department announced Tuesday, according to Michelle Corson, a spokeswoman for the public health services department.
Statewide, there are 589 cases and 13 deaths from coronavirus, according to the latest figures from the California Department of Public Health.
County public health director Matthew Constantine said Wednesday morning that urgent care facilities are seeing heavy interest in patients who want to be tested for the virus. However, he said, in order to be tested, a doctor needs to examine a patient, the patient needs to exhibit symptoms of coronavirus and then the doctor will perform a test. Test results take 24 to 72 hours, Constantine said.
