Nuisance properties city hopes to buy at auction could become housing

Parklet078

In this 2021 file photo, Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales celebrates a parklet in front of The Padre Hotel.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

A series of troubled properties the city of Bakersfield hopes to pick up at public auction next week may end up housing the poor as part of a municipal program that would help people living in distressed neighborhoods achieve homeownership.

Assuming any of more than a dozen commercial and residential buildings sells at the minimum bid possible, as authorized this week by the City Council, plans for putting them to good use could vary from rehabilitation to demolition. Officials say the properties would ultimately be sold, though there are different options for that, too.

