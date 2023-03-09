Nuisance properties city hopes to buy at auction could become housing

A series of troubled properties the city of Bakersfield hopes to pick up at public auction next week may end up housing the poor as part of a municipal program that would help people living in distressed neighborhoods achieve homeownership.
Assuming any of more than a dozen commercial and residential buildings sells at the minimum bid possible, as authorized this week by the City Council, plans for putting them to good use could vary from rehabilitation to demolition. Officials say the properties would ultimately be sold, though there are different options for that, too.
Ward 2 City Councilman Andrae Gonzales said he expects most of the properties will be set aside for affordable housing.
“My push,” he said by email Thursday, “is for the city to establish a homeownership program to create more opportunities for more families to own an asset and promote wealth building in disadvantaged neighborhoods.”
The goal in any case will be the revitalization of areas now experiencing blight, primarily downtown, where the city has for years been working on ways to spruce up buildings that hold back an area that has received considerable investment but has not yet lived up to its vaunted promise.
On Wednesday, the council voted to authorize city staff to place bids on properties at 13 addresses, one of which encompasses at least four parcels. The properties are located in Wards 1, 2 and 3, with the majority in Ward 2 downtown.
With minimum bids ranging from $28,100 to $147,800, the properties have been identified by the city as presenting a chronic nuisance or blight, or which are classified as vacant or abandoned. Three of the properties are commercial and one is industrial; the rest are either single-family or multifamily residential.
Council members agreed to set aside $1.115 million for the acquisitions, which would only be carried out at a given property if no one else makes a purchase offer. Money for the proposed transactions comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The council allocated the money for redevelopment purposes in March 2022.
Properties that are ultimately acquired by the city, if any, will be evaluated to determine the best course of action, city spokesman Joseph Conroy said by email. He noted decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis.
The auction is set to take place from Monday to Wednesday. It is being hosted by the Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector.