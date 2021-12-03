NTSB releases preliminary report of Shafter crop-duster crash

Crop-duster Max Allen Hanner had already postponed his flight once on Nov. 3 because of the overcast conditions, before his fatal crash that day.
Hanner, 62, repeatedly checked the weather through his phone for clear skies at Shafter-Airport Minter Field.
“You just have to get high enough over the top of the weather to get in the clear,” Bakersfield resident Hanner said to a witness, according to the National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report of the crash.
The fog began to disperse around 11 a.m., but Hanner missed that “window to leave,” the 62-year-old said to a witness at the airport. About 20 to 30 minutes later, another person told that witness that Hanner left for New Cuyama, Calif. The pilot, who was the only person aboard, intended to load a aerial applicator with dry seed and then disperse the product at a nearby farm.
Roughly 10 minutes into his flight — about one mile later — Hanner crashed into a fallow field around 11:30 a.m. in a single-engine Ayers Corp. S-2R Thrush airplane, owned by Inland Aviation Inc.
Upon immediate impact, the plane erupted into flames, according to the NTSB’s report. Kern County Fire Department Battalion Chief Joshua Stinnett said the fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes.
The NTSB said its report consists only of preliminary findings, and could contain errors. Investigators examine three factors — human, machine and environment — to determine the probable cause of accidents.
A final report will be released about one to two years after the crash and include an analysis and probable cause statement.