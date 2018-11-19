It was exactly a year ago today that notorious murderer Charles Manson died at a Bakersfield hospital, setting off a months-long dispute over who would receive his remains. They ultimately ended up in the hands of a grandson who said he was confident his grandfather was in heaven.
Manson was serving life without the possibility of parole at Corcoran State Prison, having been convicted of leading his followers on a killing spree over two nights in 1969, when he was hospitalized in Bakersfield shortly before his death Nov. 19, 2017.
The 83-year-old convict had previously been hospitalized in Bakersfield early last year due to gastrointestinal issues.
Following his death, his body for months was kept in cold storage by the coroner's office while the grandson, an alleged son and a pen pal fought a legal battle over the remains.
A Kern County court commissioner ultimately ordered the body given to the grandson, Jason Freeman, who had it cremated and the ashes spread over a California hillside.
