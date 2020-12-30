Bakersfield and Kern County will ultimately be judged for the character, determination and rich diversity of its residents. As the year comes to a close, we look back at notable figures from Bakersfield and Kern County whose loss we have mourned in 2020. They were business people, entertainers, builders, police officers and public servants. The list includes a priest, an architect, a basketball coach, a talk radio personality, a journalist and a designer of community gardens. One of those who passed this year was only 11. Another had just turned 17. All were extraordinary in some way. All are worth remembering.
CHARLES "FUZZY" OWEN
He was a steel guitar player and vocalist in a Bakersfield country band before he met Merle Haggard and recognized the singer's potential for soaring greatness. After that, everything changed. Charles "Fuzzy" Owen put away his guitar to become Haggard's recording engineer, record producer, booking agent, promoter, road manager, and for more than five decades, his friend.
One of the architects of the Bakersfield Sound, Owen became one of the last pillars of the generation that changed the face of country music in America. He died May 11 at his home in Bakersfield. He was 91.
LARRY PRESS
In a journalism career that spanned five decades and included coverage of Super Bowls, the World Series, the Indy 500 and the 1984 Olympic Games, Larry Press always kept at least one eye on his adopted hometown: Bakersfield.
The beloved sports editor and writer, perhaps best known for his "In the Press Box" columns, retired from The Californian and moved to Ventura some 25 years ago. Press died Feb. 26. He was 93.
"His knowledge of sports extended to the national and international scene, but the beautiful thing about Larry was he always had a pulse on the local scene, all the way down to youth sports," said former Californian Sports Editor Tony Lacava, who Press hired as a freelance writer while still a high school senior in 1980. "He was a huge influence and I respected his allegiance to local sports, and I think the readers did, too."
DAVID MILAZZO
Bakersfield architect David Milazzo left a legacy of sculpted glass, concrete and steel that will endure long after most of us are long forgotten. Milazzo designed Bakersfield's tallest building, Stockdale Tower, the striking and oft-photographed California Triangle on California Avenue and the adjacent, black-glass structure known as the "Darth Vader building."
The devoted Rotarian, family man and Vietnam War veteran died Sept. 19 at the age of 75. His son said the cause of death was Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia caused by exposure to the wartime defoliant Agent Orange.
MARK YEARY
He was there in the mid-1970s when Dolly Parton showed up, sans wig and rhinestones, to teach the boys how to play her new song, "Kentucky Gambler."
He was behind the keys at Willie Nelson's studio when he looked up to see Leon Russell, one of his musical heroes, standing there watching him play.
And he was barely old enough to buy a beer when he joined Merle Haggard and his band, the Strangers, to perform at the Nixon White House in 1973, then slid down the White House banister as an encore.
Mark Yeary, who was barely out of his teens when he left his home in east Bakersfield to go on the road with Haggard, one of the most successful and influential country music singer-songwriters ever to croon a note, died Jan. 17 after suffering a heart attack at his home in Arizona City, Ariz. He was 67.
VALENTIN "VAL" MARTINEZ
He was the son who had always done the Martinez family proud.
An immigrant from Mexico and a Delano High School graduate, Valentin "Val" Martinez studied hard to become a law enforcement officer who served 13 years with the Los Angeles Police Department — starting shortly after he became a U.S. citizen.
Tragically, Martinez became the LAPD's first sworn officer to die from COVID-19. After being taken to an intensive care unit at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, Martinez died there on July 24. He was only 45.
FRANK DEMARCO
The man behind Rosemary's Family Creamery, where generations of families, soccer teams, dance troupes and prom-goers gathered for a milkshake, an oversized sundae or sandwich, died in January at age 89.
DeMarco and his wife, Rosemary, opened Rosemary's in 1984, after he left a career in newspapers.
It was his dream to open a restaurant or ice cream parlor and he jumped at the chance when friends in Sacramento who owned a chain of ice cream parlors called Leatherby's suggested the DeMarcos open a franchise in Bakersfield.
"This was an opportunity I couldn't pass up," Frank told The Californian in 2009 for a story on Rosemary's 25th anniversary.
The local shop's name eventually changed to Rosemary's, after DeMarco's wife and high school sweetheart. The couple celebrated their 70th anniversary on Dec. 31, 2019, about a month before his death.
FRANK HOOVER
He was lauded as a "champion of justice" and remembered for establishing the first "drug court" in Kern County.
Judge Frank Hoover, a North High graduate who earned his law degree at UCLA, worked as both a prosecutor and a defense attorney before he was appointed to the position of judge before he was 35.
Hoover died Aug. 28 at his home in Carlsbad. He was 72.
KENNETH V. TWISSELMAN
He was born a cattleman and died a cattleman.
But Kern County rancher Kenneth C. Twisselman was also a farmer, a businessman, a school board member, a patron of the arts, an avid dancer and photographer, and as one longtime friend said, something of a renaissance man.
The ranch headquarters in the arid Temblor Range west of McKittrick used to be part of the Miller & Lux empire. It was also a stage coach stop from the valley across the Carrisa Plains to the coast.
Twisselman was surrounded by family, including, Rosemary, his wife of 68 years, when he died Sept. 14 at his daughter's home in the mountains above Maricopa. He was 89.
PATRICK J. RYAN
Who opens a retail business at age 19?
Patrick J. Ryan — his friends called him "Pat" — not only founded Bakersfield Motorcycle Supply at 2800 Chester Ave. in 1975, he later opened Ryan Kawasaki on Pierce Road where his passion for life and his full-throttle philosophy drew customers in droves.
Ryan, who later in life focused on real estate and spent 20 years restoring the Kern Island Building on H Street, died April 15. He was 63.
"Pat set the bar for me in retail," said Kerry Ryan, Pat's younger brother who owns Action Sports in Bakersfield.
"He had no fear, and he taught me to be fearless," recalled the younger Ryan. "I don't think I would have risked going into retail if Pat hadn't done it first."
BOB OTTO
He flew 56 combat missions from the cockpit of a Douglas B-26 Invader during the Korean War.
Later he served 30 years as a classroom teacher, 26 of them at East Bakersfield High School.
And even later in life, in an astonishing act of love and respect for his fellow veterans, Bob Otto played taps as a volunteer at more than 5,000 veteran funerals.
The combat airman, accomplished educator and volunteer superstar died March 26 at his home in northeast Bakersfield. He was 98.
RONALD SWETT
He was born in Fresno and grew up in Taft, but Monsignor Ronald J. Swett knew from a young age that he was destined for the priesthood. He cut his teeth as a young priest at a number of churches in Central California before landing at St. Philip the Apostle in southwest Bakersfield in 1987, where he would lead an ever-growing congregation for 25 years.
Swett, who baptized infants who would later grow up to watch him baptize their own children, died Aug. 3 in Bakersfield, the city where he had ministered for 33 years. He was 78.
INGA BARKS
She was a Bakersfield girl first, a South High grad who earned a bachelor's degree in psychology at Cal State Bakersfield. Ultimately Inga Barks would claim a coveted spot as a popular voice in the southern valley's conservative talk radio market — succeeding as a woman and mother of three in a male-dominated field.
Barks died Nov. 4 after the onset of a sudden illness. According to a family member, a bad cough landed her at Kern Medical, a cough not believed to be related to COVID-19.
JACQUE "JACK" MILLER
He wore a badge and a gun without pay for 42 years because he loved serving his community, loved the camaraderie of law enforcement and just plain loved the work.
A talented pianist, determined businessman, dedicated family man and veteran reserve officer for the Bakersfield Police Department, Jacque "Jack" Miller died Oct. 6 in Bakersfield. He was 83.
According to Sgt. Robert Pair, the BPD's public information officer, Miller had a long-established reputation for his skills at calming otherwise explosive situations, and de-escalating heated incidents.
"He was the picture of calm," Pair said, a trait that comes with age and experience.
WALTER CHARLES GROGG JR.
Walter Charles Grogg Jr. was not faster than a speeding bullet. He was not able to leap tall buildings at a single bound. Or short ones, either.
But for nearly five decades, the pudgy, gentle, childlike man who lived with his mother and then his sister for most of his life, could be spotted at parades and official events, county libraries, and on the streets of Oildale and downtown Bakersfield wearing his Superman costume, making friends and planning to save the world, all in one day.
Grogg, Bakersfield's own brand of Superman, died in May after retiring his cape and tights in his declining years. He was 84.
FRANK WALLACE "WALLY" REED
He started in his family's newspaper and print business at age 11. After taking full ownership in 1973 of the small weekly newspapers the Arvin Tiller and the Lamont Reporter, Frank Wallace "Wally" Reed and his ReedPrint Inc. acquired the Shafter Press, the Wasco Tribune and the Delano Record.
Reed died May 31 from complications related to injuries he suffered during a fall. He was 90.
JOHN ROBERTS
As a football coach at Garces High and as a probation officer and chief probation officer at the Kern County Probation Department for 33 years, John Roberts knew the value of providing leadership and mentoring to Kern County's youth.
"He helped develop young boys and girls into men and women," said his son, Jeremy Roberts. "With humility, love, humor, and hard work … he made everyone better."
Roberts died July 12. He was 66.
SCOTT THOMPSETT
A fixture for decades onstage at Bakersfield's live music venues, Scott Thompsett's saxophone seemed at times like an extension of his body. He wailed with an impressive number of local bands, including the News Brothers, The Press, Mento Buru and countless others, always leaving something valuable when he moved on. Like friendship, loyalty and love.
Thompsett died June 4, leaving a legacy of music and love for his family, friends and every musician whose life he touched. He was 64.
JORGE ARTURO SIGALA
He was only 62 when he checked himself into the hospital on July 29 with a fever and a positive test for COVID-19. Forty days later, Jorge Arturo Sigala would be dead from organ failure.
The much-loved family man and custodial worker at Bakersfield City School District hosted a family barbecue the weekend before he was diagnosed.
His death on Sept. 7 came as Kern County was reeling from a severe spike in cases.
BOB HAMPTON
He loved Taft. He loved USC football. He loved public education. He loved his family, his 21 grandchildren and his 12 great-grandchildren. And he loved getting stuff done.
Bob Hampton, a Taft High and USC basketball standout turned teacher turned successful entrepreneur and community leader died unexpectedly May 13 after collapsing at Westside Waste Management, his longtime business in Taft. He was 82.
Hampton played Trojan basketball from 1957 to 1960. But he also earned a master's degree in education. And he would go on to teach high school for nearly 20 years.
But when a business opportunity came along in, of all places, Taft, he quit teaching to go into the garbage business full time.
"He was on a mission to clean up Taft," said his daughter Julie Calvin.
PATRICIA ALATORRE
The death of Patricia Alatorre, a 13-year-old southwest Bakersfield girl described as sweet and spunky, gripped the community over the summer, highlighting the deadly perils that exist for children on social media. Alatorre was allegedly raped and murdered by an L.A. man who drove to her home after the two connected online.
Armando Cruz, who police say admitted to the crimes, has pleaded not guilty to a slew of related felony charges and may possibly face the death penalty.
Hundreds of people turned out for the girl during vigils and to mourn her in the days and weeks following her disappearance. In October, Alatorre was memorialized in a mural depicting “Bakersfield’s daughter” in downtown Bakersfield.
LEILAH JOHNSON
She seemed to be on a mission to spread happiness to everyone she came in contact with. A budding athlete and honor-roll student at Almondale Elementary School, 11-year-old Leilah Johnson was excited about her family's trip to a cabin near a lake in Oklahoma.
She went missing June 1. Leilah's body was found by searchers in Broken Bow Lake the following morning.
WYATT BURCH
The world and its many possibilities seemed to be opening up to three-sport athlete Wyatt Burch when tragedy struck.
While on a hike at Cucamonga Peak in San Bernardino County in June, the multitalented, emerging athlete, who had earned key roles on the Stars’ football and wrestling teams, suffered a severe bout of heat stroke and had to be rushed to the hospital. On June 21, just three days after turning 17, he passed away, his untimely death shattering a community of friends, family, teammates and coaches.
CARL TONEY
Some considered him the grandfather of CSUB basketball.
Carl Toney stood 6-feet-8-inches tall and was a local legend on the boards at Bakersfield High School before he joined the inaugural men's team at Cal State Bakersfield and scored the first field goal in program history during his freshman season in 1971.
On March 15, his 67th birthday, a doctor's visit revealed he had pancreatic cancer. The cancer quickly reached Carl's liver and on April 20, he collapsed while preparing for a doctor's appointment. Within hours, he was gone.
JEFF HUGHES
He was reputed to be a tough as nails as a basketball coach, but Jeff Hughes was also a devoted father and a music lover with an encyclopedic knowledge of a wide variety of popular music.
Still, Hughes will surely be remembered by many for his coaching career that lasted nearly three decades.
As an assistant, Hughes helped guide the BC men's team to an appearance in the 1998 state title game. He racked up a 73-50 win-loss record in his four years as the Renegades' head coach. He also had numerous impressive stints elsewhere, including a state championship run as an assistant at Columbia College in 1993. And much more.
Hughes died unexpectedly in Oklahoma City on Feb. 17. He was 55.
AMBER BEESON
As a landscape designer and founder of the nonprofit Giving Tree Project, Bakersfield native Amber Beeson transformed vacant lots into community gardens where adults could grow organic vegetables and children could learn about healthy living and healthy eating.
Beeson, a former program director at Kern Green, chairwoman of the Community Gardens Committee for Keep Bakersfield Beautiful, and a onetime board member with the Arts Council of Kern, died Dec. 17 after a grueling and very public battle with cancer. She was 40.