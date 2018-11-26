A public defender entered a not guilty plea Monday on behalf of a 29-year-old man who deputies say confessed to stabbing his father to death following an argument at their southeast Bakersfield residence.
Timothy Nelson was ordered held on $1 million bail following his arraignment on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 65-year-old Kenneth Noel Nelson Jr. He removed his glasses and turned his back to a photographer in the courtroom as he was arraigned.
Late Nov. 16, the Sheriff's Office Communications Center received a call from a man who identified him as Timothy Nelson confessing he had just killed his father, according to a probable cause declaration. He said he was in a barn at the property.
Deputies arrived at the Nelson residence in the 1800 block of East Panama Lane and placed Timothy Nelson into custody, according to the declaration.
"Timothy made a spontaneous statement to deputies about (redacted) had it coming and he (Timothy) had to do what he had to do," an investigator wrote in the document.
Deputies located Kenneth Nelson's body in the east bedroom of the barn and noticed several stab wounds to the body, according to the declaration. Two knives were lying nearby, and a cellphone and handwritten note were by the bedroom door.
Timothy Nelson's name was written on the note, the declaration states, and the note stated Nelson killed his father. Nelson told deputies he wrote the note while calling 911, and described what he did as "murder."
He said he argued with his father, and after his father went to the bedroom he grabbed two knives and again confronted the older man, according to the declaration. He then stabbed him multiple times and left the room.
At one point, Timothy Nelson told investigators, he changed his clothing and placed the clothes he wore during the killing in a backpack.
Nelson's next court hearing is set for Dec. 6.
