The northbound State Route 99 on-ramp at Ming Avenue will be closed Thursday between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. to move construction equipment in and out of the nearby work zone. The on-ramp will also be closed on Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as work continues in the area.
Motorists can access northbound State Route 99 via the on-ramp from Wible Road, which is less than a mile north of Ming Avenue.
Wible Road's southbound closure, between Belle Terrace and Ming Avenue, will continue through Friday between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Southbound vehicles will be detoured at Belle Terrace. The detour route follows Belle Terrace to H Street, south to Ming Avenue, then west on Ming Avenue to return to Wible Road.
Northbound Wible Road will remain open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.